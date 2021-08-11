Mother of WSSU student shot at Wake Forest University in 2018 says her son has not received justice

The mother of a Winston-Salem State University student fatally shot on Wake Forest University's campus in 2018 said she believes her son has not received justice.

Last week, a federal judge dismissed the wrongful death lawsuit Jemel Ali Dixon filed against Wake Forest University and several other defendants in 2019. Dixon's son, Najee Ali Baker, was shot to death after a party at The Barn on Jan. 20, 2018.

"I feel my son, Najee Baker, has not received any justice at all," she said in a phone interview. "Being I lost my son, my heart ... (it) is the worst feeling for a parent to lose their child, especially when my son's death could have been prevented."

She declined to comment on whether she plans to appeal the ruling to the 4th Circuit for the U.S. Court of Appeals. One of her attorneys, Jonathon N. Fazzola, has not responded to a request for comment.

Two people have been convicted criminally for Baker's death. Jakier Shanique Austin, 24, pleaded guilty last year to voluntary manslaughter and is serving up to seven years and five months in prison. He was initially charged with murder.

Malik Patience Smith, 19, was convicted on charges that he pointed a gun at a man who was with Baker during the shooting. He was sentenced to two years in prison.