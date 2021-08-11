 Skip to main content
Mother of WSSU student shot at Wake Forest University in 2018 says her son has not received justice
Mother of WSSU student shot at Wake Forest University in 2018 says her son has not received justice

Vigil

Winston-Salem State University head football coach Kienus Boulware releases a balloon during a vigil honoring Winston-Salem State University football player Najee Ali Baker on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 in Winston-Salem, N.C.

 Andrew Dye/Journal

The mother of a Winston-Salem State University student fatally shot on Wake Forest University's campus in 2018 said she believes her son has not received justice.

Last week, a federal judge dismissed the wrongful death lawsuit Jemel Ali Dixon filed against Wake Forest University and several other defendants in 2019. Dixon's son, Najee Ali Baker, was shot to death after a party at The Barn on Jan. 20, 2018. 

"I feel my son, Najee Baker, has not received any justice at all," she said in a phone interview. "Being I lost my son, my heart ... (it) is the worst feeling for a parent to lose their child, especially when my son's death could have been prevented."

She declined to comment on whether she plans to appeal the ruling to the 4th Circuit for the U.S. Court of Appeals. One of her attorneys, Jonathon N. Fazzola, has not responded to a request for comment.

Two people have been convicted criminally for Baker's death. Jakier Shanique Austin, 24, pleaded guilty last year to voluntary manslaughter and is serving up to seven years and five months in prison. He was initially charged with murder.

Malik Patience Smith, 19, was convicted on charges that he pointed a gun at a man who was with Baker during the shooting. He was sentenced to two years in prison. 

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles granted Wake Forest University's motion for summary judgment, meaning that Eagles ruled in the school's favor without the need to go to trial. Claims against other defendants in the case, including the university's chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, had previously either been dismissed or settled out of court. 

Eagles ruled that Dixon's attorneys had not provided sufficient proof that university officials could have predicted a homicide would happen on the university's campus and worked to prevent it from happening.

Eagles noted that, before Baker's death, Wake Forest University had never had a shooting or a homicide on its campus.

Dixon's attorneys argued that Wake Forest University drastically changed its policy on police presence at parties at The Barn, despite a documented history of fights at the event venue.

In court papers, Dixons' attorneys argued that officials with the Wake Forest University Police Department had raised concerns about the lack of police presence at events at The Barn.

Her attorneys also cited an expert, George Kirkham, who would have testified at trial that Wake Forest University could have prevented Baker's death if school officials had had more than one police officer parked outside The Barn. 

Attorneys for Wake Forest University had filed court papers to exclude Kirkham as an expert witness. 

Before 2014, the university had a combined force of nine university and Winston-Salem police officers who monitored events at The Barn. That changed after 2014, when Black and other minority students raised concerns that university police were racist in how they handled events hosted by minority students. A study of the situation made a number of recommendations, but the lawsuit said the school ignored them.

Eagles said in her ruling that none of the assaults on campus resulted in serious injury requiring hospitalizations and none involved the use of guns. 

Dixon and Ronald Baker, Najee Baker's father, have criticized Forsyth County prosecutors, saying they failed to do enough to get a first-degree murder conviction for Austin.

Assistant District Attorney Belinda Foster said the case was hampered by uncooperative witnesses who either could not be found or were reluctant to testify. 

Hearing for Jakier Austin's Fatal Shooting of Najee Baker

Najee Baker’s mother, Jemel Baker gives a victim impact statement during the sentencing hearing for Jakier Austin.

 Allison Lee Isley, Journal
Najee Baker

Baker

 WSSU

