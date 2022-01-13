Motion: Prosecutors did not turn over information about alleged deal in 2018 fatal shooting in Kernersville with purported getaway driver.

At the time of the shooting, search warrants said, Dunwood attended UNC Greensboro, where he was known as DJ DEDE. Through Instagram, detectives were able to link Dunwood to Noland, Townsend and Woodley, the search warrants said.

Dunwood is now known as DJ K.i.D. and has produced a number of songs for DaBaby and has performed as the rapper’s DJ, according to media reports.

According to search warrants, Kernersville police detectives interviewed Dunwood three separate times. In the first interview, Dunwood denied any involvement, but in the next two interviews, accompanied by Simpson, Dunwood gave full statements in which he said he drove Woodley, Townsend and Noland to Kelly’s apartment.

He told detectives that he knew the three men were planning a robbery but had no idea that they were going to shoot anyone. Dunwood also told detectives that he dropped the men off at the apartment complex twice, seeing them go in and picking them up later. The second time he picked them up that day, Townsend had blood on one of his hands and Townsend wiped his hand on the passenger seat, Dunwood told detectives, according to search warrants.