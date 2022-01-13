Motion: Prosecutors did not turn over information about alleged deal in 2018 fatal shooting in Kernersville with purported getaway driver.

The attorney for a Charlotte man charged with first-degree murder in a 2018 killing in Kernersville is asking Forsyth County prosecutors to turn over information about an alleged deal with the purported getaway driver, who is now the DJ for popular rapper DaBaby, according to court papers filed Wednesday.
Julie Boyer is the attorney for Sajae Charles Woodley, 21. Woodley has been indicted for first-degree murder, kidnapping, armed robbery and other charges in connection with the June 23, 2018, fatal shooting of Kenneth Daniel Kelly, 41. Two other men — Justin Norey Noland, 22, of Winston-Salem and Jacob Michael Townsend, 23, of Durham — are facing similar charges. Townsend was arrested in New York on unrelated gun charges and has not been extradited to North Carolina.
Boyer filed a motion to reveal deals or concessions on Wednesday in Forsyth Superior Court. She included email correspondence from Dec. 20, 2021, between Assistant District Attorney Belinda Foster and Gary Mundy of the Kernersville Police Department. Mundy included a copy of an email message he received that same day from Det. J.L. Redden, one of the lead investigators in Kelly’s death.
Redden mentions a man identified as Dejuane Malachi Dunwood in search warrants for the case.
“The driver (Dunwood) was gave (sic) a deal by Jennifer Martin and his attorney Mr. Simpson (who is now disbarred),” Redden writes to Mundy. “We were told not tp (sic) charge Dunwood.”
Jennifer Martin is the Chief Assistant District Attorney. Dunwood’s attorney was identified in search warrants as Travis Simpson, who was a criminal defense attorney at the time. Simpson was not disbarred but the N.C. State Bar did suspend Simpson’s law license in June 2019 over allegations that he mishandled two clients’ cases.
“Based upon the email exchange, the plea deal had not been disclosed to Assistant District Belinda Foster, assigned to prosecute this matter,” Boyer said in the motion. “This arrangement was not disclosed in any police report or supplement submitted as discovery by Detective Redden until direct inquiry was made by Assistant District Attorney Belinda Foster.”
Boyer said she found out about the alleged deal when she received the email exchange in discovery on Jan. 7.
Paul James, Noland’s attorney, filed a motion Jan. 7 seeking information about an alleged deal but did not provide specifics in court papers. In an email Thursday, James said his motion was triggered by late discovery “indicating there was a deal with a witness” of which the prosecutor was recently made aware. James referred additional questions to Foster, who did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
Martin said Thursday that she could not comment on pending criminal cases. Dunwood did not respond to a message sent through his Facebook page. Redden no longer works for the Kernersville Police Department, a dispatcher said Thursday. Details on when he left the department and why were not immediately available Thursday.
At the time of the shooting, search warrants said, Dunwood attended UNC Greensboro, where he was known as DJ DEDE. Through Instagram, detectives were able to link Dunwood to Noland, Townsend and Woodley, the search warrants said.
Dunwood is now known as DJ K.i.D. and has produced a number of songs for DaBaby and has performed as the rapper’s DJ, according to media reports.
According to search warrants, Kernersville police detectives interviewed Dunwood three separate times. In the first interview, Dunwood denied any involvement, but in the next two interviews, accompanied by Simpson, Dunwood gave full statements in which he said he drove Woodley, Townsend and Noland to Kelly’s apartment.
He told detectives that he knew the three men were planning a robbery but had no idea that they were going to shoot anyone. Dunwood also told detectives that he dropped the men off at the apartment complex twice, seeing them go in and picking them up later. The second time he picked them up that day, Townsend had blood on one of his hands and Townsend wiped his hand on the passenger seat, Dunwood told detectives, according to search warrants.
Detectives seized Dunwood’s vehicle, a black Chevrolet Equinox, and found blood on the passenger seat where Townsend sat, the search warrants said.
Dunwood was never charged in the case. Boyer said in the motion that since June 2018, prosecutors have not turned over any information indicating that Dunwood was offered a deal in exchange for possible testimony.
Kelly was shot twice on the afternoon of June 23, 2018 — once in the torso and once in the right thigh, according to an autopsy report. He later died at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Search warrants that Redden filed allege that three men were seen on video surveillance casing the apartment complex the day before the shooting. Kelly’s daughter, Diana Kelly, told detectives that she saw one of the three men go to the back of the apartment with her father. She heard screaming and then gunshots. She and her stepmother were in the kitchen, and when Diana Kelly said she tried to move, one of the other men pointed a gun at her and told her to stay where she was, the search warrants said.
A hearing on the motions has not yet been set.
336-727-7326