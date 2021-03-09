Motion suggests another person may have killed NBA-player Chris Paul's grandfather Nathaniel Jones in 2002

Another woman, Brittany Ward, told Winston-Salem police and Commission investigators that Mr. Doe was the uncle of a boy who lived next door to Jones and that he had a patch of hair missing after Jones' murder.

"When Ms. Ward was recently interviewed by Commission staff, she confirmed that she saw the uncle was missing a patch of hair a couple of days after the murder and that it looked like he had been in a fight," Mumma writes in the motion.

Mumma said on the night of Nov. 15, 2002, Willard Cab Company received at least four calls asking for a cab to be sent to Jones' house. Mumma said the caller was persistent and that all the calls were within 15 to 20 minutes of each other. But when a cab driver went to the house, it appeared no one was home, Mumma said in her motion.

"Undersigned theorizes that the person who called the cab company was involved in the attack of Mr. Jones and panicked when it was clear Mr. Jones was in serious distress, later determined to be from a heart attack," Mumma said. "The person involved in the attack then tried to get a cab to come to Mr. Jones' home with the hope that the cab driver would find the victim and be able to get him help. The person calling the cab could see that the cab was not yet at the victim's home, which is why he kept calling the cab company."