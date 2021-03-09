Motion suggests another person may have killed NBA-player Chris Paul's grandfather Nathaniel Jones in 2002

An attorney for one of the men convicted of murdering NBA star Chris Paul's grandfather is asking a judge to test evidence that may prove someone else committed the crime, according to court papers filed in Forsyth Superior Court on Friday. The attorney provided information for why she thinks this person, named Mr. Doe in court papers, might have been involved in the attack.
Nathaniel Jones, a 61-year-old gas-station owner who was active in his church, was found lying in the carport of his home on Moravia Street on Nov. 15, 2002. An autopsy report showed that he had been beaten so badly that he died from a heart arrhythmia brought on by the stress of the attack. Five boys — Nathaniel Cauthen; his younger brother, Rayshawn Banner; Christopher Bryant; Jermal Tolliver; and Dorrell Brayboy — were all convicted in separate trials in 2004 and 2005.
But four of them filed claims with the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission. Brayboy, who was stabbed to death in August 2019 after he had been released from prison, did not file a claim of innocence.
The commission held a five-day hearing in Raleigh last year. Members voted 5-3 to move the case to a panel of three Superior Court judges after finding that there was sufficient evidence that the four men might be innocent.
During last year's hearing, Jessicah Black, a key witness in the original trials, recanted her testimony that implicated the boys in the attack, saying she was coerced.
The four men also testified that Winston-Salem police detectives coerced them into making false statements and that police investigators threatened them. Hayley Cleary, an associate professor at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va., compared the case to another famous one of five Black and Hispanic boys who were exonerated of the 1989 rape of a female jogger in Central Park.
A three-judge panel will hold a hearing starting the week of April 19 to determine if the men should be exonerated.
Chris Paul, who plays for the Phoenix Suns, was a student at West Forsyth High School when his grandfather died. During a game against Parkland, he scored 61 points in his grandfather's honor. Paul is now promoting a book, "SIXTY-ONE: Life Lessons from Papa, On and Off the Court" that he co-wrote with Mike Wilbon, a host of a show on ESPN. Paul and his family have not publicly said anything about the pending case.
Christine Mumma, attorney for Banner, filed a motion in Forsyth Superior Court on Friday, asking a judge to order the Winston-Salem Police Department to turn over certain physical evidence so that it can be sent to forensic laboratories for testing, including a black hair substance and a blue toboggan hat. In the motion, Mumma argues that there is some evidence pointing to an alternate suspect whom she calls "Mr. Doe."
Mumma declined to comment on Tuesday. Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Martin also declined comment. Forsyth County prosecutors are urging the three-judge panel to uphold the convictions.
According to the motion, Ava Williams, a friend of Jones, told Winston-Salem police and Commission investigators that on Nov. 15, 2002, she drove by Jones' house at 5:30 p.m. and saw Mr. Doe standing on the corner and talking on his cellphone. Williams described Mr. Doe as a crack user. When she drove by an hour later, she saw Jones' car in his carport with the brake lights on and a man sitting in the front seat. Williams assumed that the man might have been one of Jones' grandsons, according to the motion.
She described the man in the car as "small-framed," and Mumma said that Mr. Doe is also small-framed. Winston-Salem police interviewed Mr. Doe, who said he had been with another man, Calvin Scriven, on Scriven's porch across the street from Jones' house. Clarence Walker, a painter, stopped by to ask where Jones' house was. Walker went over to Jones' house and found Jones' body. He came back over, and Mr. Doe told police that he, Scriven and Walker all ran over to Jones' house.
Scriven and Walker both told police that Mr. Doe was not on the porch and that Mr. Doe did not go across the street to Jones' house, Mumma said in her motion. Tarshia Coleman, who called 911, also told police that Mr. Doe was not at Jones' house.
Another woman, Brittany Ward, told Winston-Salem police and Commission investigators that Mr. Doe was the uncle of a boy who lived next door to Jones and that he had a patch of hair missing after Jones' murder.
"When Ms. Ward was recently interviewed by Commission staff, she confirmed that she saw the uncle was missing a patch of hair a couple of days after the murder and that it looked like he had been in a fight," Mumma writes in the motion.
Mumma said on the night of Nov. 15, 2002, Willard Cab Company received at least four calls asking for a cab to be sent to Jones' house. Mumma said the caller was persistent and that all the calls were within 15 to 20 minutes of each other. But when a cab driver went to the house, it appeared no one was home, Mumma said in her motion.
"Undersigned theorizes that the person who called the cab company was involved in the attack of Mr. Jones and panicked when it was clear Mr. Jones was in serious distress, later determined to be from a heart attack," Mumma said. "The person involved in the attack then tried to get a cab to come to Mr. Jones' home with the hope that the cab driver would find the victim and be able to get him help. The person calling the cab could see that the cab was not yet at the victim's home, which is why he kept calling the cab company."
Scriven told police that Mr. Doe was inside Scriven's house, meaning Mr. Doe would be able to see if a cab had arrived.
Mumma said in the motion that neither she nor Commission staff have been able to contact Mr. Doe. Mumma was able to talk to some of his family members, including a twin sister, nephew and aunt. She said the nephew told her he had not seen Mr. Doe in years and Mr. Doe's sister and aunt refused to provide contact information.
Judge Allen Baddour, who is chair of the three-judge panel, will hear the motion via WebEx on Wednesday.
