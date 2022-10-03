 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Motorcycle crash kills 24-year-old in Lexington

A 24-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Lexington on Sunday, authorities said.

The motorcyclist was on South Main Street and driving at a high rate of speed, police said, when he ran a red light and struck a vehicle crossing the intersection at Second Avenue.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was taken by EMS to Lexington Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Police said a Lexington officer was on the scene and saw the speeding motorcycle run the red light.

