Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Motor Road in Winston-Salem

Journal Staff
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision on Motor Road on Sunday night.
Micha Hughes, 35, was riding east in the 1100 block of Motor Road when his motorcycle collided with a car driven by Anzhelka Surratt, 52. Surratt's car was traveling west, Winston-Salem police said.
Hughes is being treated at a local hospital.
That section of Motor Road was closed for three hours as police investigated the scene.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.