Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Motor Road in Winston-Salem
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Motor Road in Winston-Salem

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision on Motor Road on Sunday night. 

Micha Hughes, 35, was riding east in the 1100 block of Motor Road when his motorcycle collided with a car driven by Anzhelka Surratt, 52. Surratt's car was traveling west, Winston-Salem police said. 

Hughes is being treated at a local hospital. 

That section of Motor Road was closed for three hours as police investigated the scene. 

