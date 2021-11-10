Mount Airy man charged with numerous counts of child pornography and child sexual abuse.

A Mount Airy man has been arrested on numerous charges involving possession of child pornography and sexual abuse of a child, according to a news release from the Surry County Sheriff's Office.

Mark William Combs, 37, of Noel Lane in Mount Airy, has been charged with multiple counts of sex offense, including 65 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, five counts of statutory sex offense, five counts of indecent liberties with a minor, five counts of crime against nature, one count of first-degree kidnapping and one count of statutory rape of a child under 15.

According to the news release, Combs was arrested after a month-long investigation. The investigation began after the FBI and the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin received a cyber-tip. On Nov. 4, Surry County Sheriff's Office and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at Combs' house.

Detectives with the Surry County Sheriff's Office interviewed Combs and seized his electronic devices. According to the news release, the investigation is still active and more criminal charges could be filed in the case.

Combs was arrested and taken before a judicial official on Nov. 4. He was given a $3.9 million secured bond and his next court date is Nov. 17.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.