Mount Airy man sentenced to more than 20 years in fatal Winston-Salem shooting.

Broyhill said Goldsmith and another man, Keelan Goodwin, got into Gabriel's car. Gabriel indicated that he did not have the marijuana, and Goldsmith said he wouldn't pay until he saw the drugs. The two men started arguing.

Broyhill said Goldsmith is shown on surveillance camera footage getting out of Gabriel's car and going to the car he arrived in. It's not clear whether he already had a firearm or went to the car to get one.

Either way, Goldsmith went to the front passenger side of Gabriel's car. Goodwin, who was in the back seat, later told police that he saw Gabriel lean back and put his hands up. Gabriel also appeared to be trying to drive away.

James said Goldsmith told police that he was standing by Gabriel's passenger side door, which was open. When Gabriel accelerated, the car door closed on his hand, which held the gun. The gun then accidentally went off.

Gabriel was shot in the chest but was able to drive to the Sheetz gas station in the parking lot. People at the gas station were able to flag down a police officer. That officer and another officer tried to save Gabriel's life. Gabriel was taken to a local hospital, where he died.