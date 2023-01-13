 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mount Airy parents charged with murder in death of 4-year-old child

  • 0

A Mount Airy man and woman are facing murder charges after their 4-year-old child died last week from injuries sustained from alleged abuse, authorities said Friday.

Joseph "Joe" Paul Wilson, 41, and Jodi Ann Wilson, 38, of Rosecrest Drive in Mount Airy were arrested Friday and each charged with murder in connection with the death of Skyler Wilson, the Surry County Sheriff's Office said.

Joe Wilson works in Mount Airy as a chiropractor at Affordable Wellness, according to the business' Facebook page.

The Wilsons are being held in the Surry County Jail with no bond allowed for either of them, the sheriff's office said. The Wilsons are scheduled to appear Feb. 2 in Surry District Court.

The sheriff's office received a call on Jan. 6 from Child Protective Services regarding a 4-year-old child, the sheriff's office said.

The child, Skyler Wilson, had been taken to Brenner's Children Hospital by Surry County emergency medical technicians after the child suffered a medical emergency on Jan. 5, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office's investigators and the State Bureau of Investigation then began looking into the circumstances of Skylar Wilson's death as a homicide, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators determined that Skyler died from injuries related to the alleged abuse by the Wilsons, the sheriff's office said.

The Wilsons' other children are in the custody of the Surry County Department of Social Services, the sheriff's office said.

"This is a tragic event that resulted in the death of a precious child way too soon," Surry Sheriff Steve Hiatt said. "Please remember the other siblings involved in this situation as well as the investigators who worked tirelessly on this case in your thoughts and prayers."

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

