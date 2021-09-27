Mount Airy teaching assistant accused of assaulting handicapped student

MOUNT AIRY — A teaching assistant at Tharrington Primary School was charged on Monday with assault on an individual with a disability, following a report of an assault on a handicapped minor that was reported to Mount Airy police last Thursday, authorities said.
The Mount Airy Police Department said Laurie Elizabeth Chilton turned herself in on Monday at the department and was served with the warrant for her arrest. Chilton was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond and faces a court date of Oct. 25.
Carrie Venable, speaking for Mount Airy City Schools, said that Chilton had been employed as a teaching assistant at the elementary school.
"I can confirm that she is no longer employed by the district," Venable said, when asked for details on the case.
