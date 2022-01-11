Multi-million dollar meth bust results in trafficking charges against Winston-Salem man

Law enforcement officers say a tip led to drug trafficking charges and the seizure of more than $3.6 million dollars' worth of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and MDMA, also known as ecstasy.
Officers with the Forsyth County Drug Task Force said they received a tip that drug activity might be taking place at a house in the 100 block of Nicholson Road in Winston-Salem.
Detectives obtained a search warrant and searched the house on Dec. 23.
Authorities charged Jonathan D. Schultz of Winston-Salem with 26 felonies, including two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, six counts of maintaining a dwelling for illegal drug purposes, five counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of felony possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.
Schultz is 36 years old. He was jailed in Forsyth County with no bond allowed. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 18.
The major drug seized in the bust was methamphetamine. Authorities said they recovered 14,340 grams of the drug with an approximate street value of $3,585,000.
Authorities said the following other drugs, with their approximate street values, were seized:
- 153.4 grams of cocaine worth $15,340
- 50 grams of Fentanyl worth $12,500
- 3,600 grams of marijuana worth $43,680
- 28.7 grams of MDMA worth $4,305
- An assortment of Adderall, Oxycodone and Suboxone worth about $200.
Authorities also seized $1,520 in cash, along with five guns and two vehicles.
The Drug Task Force is a joint effort of the Winston-Salem and Kernersville police departments and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said people can leave tips anonymously by texting 336-920-8477 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
