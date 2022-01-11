Multi-million dollar meth bust results in trafficking charges against Winston-Salem man

Law enforcement officers say a tip led to drug trafficking charges and the seizure of more than $3.6 million dollars' worth of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and MDMA, also known as ecstasy.

Officers with the Forsyth County Drug Task Force said they received a tip that drug activity might be taking place at a house in the 100 block of Nicholson Road in Winston-Salem.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and searched the house on Dec. 23.

Authorities charged Jonathan D. Schultz of Winston-Salem with 26 felonies, including two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, six counts of maintaining a dwelling for illegal drug purposes, five counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of felony possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Schultz is 36 years old. He was jailed in Forsyth County with no bond allowed. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 18.

The major drug seized in the bust was methamphetamine. Authorities said they recovered 14,340 grams of the drug with an approximate street value of $3,585,000.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}