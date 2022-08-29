Multiple gunmen fired into a Winston-Salem home, killing a woman. The only person charged will be sentenced to at least 15 years.

A Winston-Salem man will spend at least 15 years in prison for his role in opening fire on an apartment and killing 53-year-old Tina Louise Nicholson in her kitchen.

Traquan Javon Cheeseboro, 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Monday in Forsyth Superior Court.

Tina Nicholson's family members said in court Monday that his 15-year sentence is not enough. Cheeseboro also was shot on the same day that Nicholson was killed. He is now paralyzed from the chest down and confined to a wheelchair. Nicholson's son said in court that he wished Cheeseboro had died.

Judge Patrick Nadolski of Forsyth Superior Court continued Cheeseboro's sentencing until the week of Nov. 7. Cheeseboro is awaiting sentencing on a federal charge of possessing a firearm or ammunition as a felon. As part of his plea arrangement in Forsyth Superior Court, Cheeseboro will be sentenced to 15 to 19 years in prison for second-degree murder. He will serve any federal sentence at the same time as his sentence for the murder conviction.

Winston-Salem police received multiple 911 calls about a shooting in the 3300 block of Ridgeback Drive at the Plaza South Apartments on May 13, 2021, Assistant District Attorney Jessica Spencer said. The shooting happened at 10:41 p.m. that Thursday night.

Callers reported hearing 20 to 30 gunshots. Witnesses told police they saw several people wearing masks get out of a white vehicle and start shooting at Tina Nicholson's house.

One caller reported seeing three people drag a fourth person into the white vehicle and drive away. Hours later, Cheeseboro was dropped off at the ambulance dock at the pediatric emergency room at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Two unidentified people placed Cheeseboro on the ground and drove away in a car that was reported stolen from Rockingham County.

It appears he was shot by one of the other assailants in the Ridgeback Drive shooting.

No one else has been arrested in Nicholson's death, and no guns used in the shooting have been recovered. Winston-Salem police previously said the assailants targeted the home and that the shooting was not random. Tina Nicholson, however, wasn't the intended target. Spencer said Monday that the shooters might have been looking for Nicholson's son, Jamar Nicholson, or her nephew.

Nicholson's husband, Robert Neely, told police that he went to bed around 9:30 that night and woke up to gunshots. He rolled off the bed onto the floor, and, after the shots stopped, he went to the kitchen, where he saw several bullet holes in the kitchen door. He saw his wife's legs in a position that indicated she was lying on the floor.

Winston-Salem police found two cellphones at the crime scene. One of them had a photograph of Cheeseboro. Investigators also found droplets of blood later identified as belonging to Cheeseboro in the cul-de-sac in front of Nicholson's house.

Spencer said Winston-Salem police investigators interviewed Cheeseboro at the hospital, thinking he was a victim. Cheeseboro told police that he blacked out and couldn't remember anything about the shooting, other than waking up in the hospital. He said he didn't know the two men who dropped him off at the hospital.

After police determined that he participated in the shooting, investigators informed Cheeseboro of his constitutional rights and tried to interview him again. Cheeseboro declined to talk, Spencer said.

Julie Boyer, Cheeseboro's attorney, said Cheeseboro almost died from the shooting and had to undergo multiple surgeries.

Tina Nicholson's sister, Barbara France-Jeter, told the court that Tina Nicholson had become disabled and, shortly before her death, had stopped working at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after more than 25 years. Nicholson volunteered in the community, she said. As far as she and other family members are concerned, Tina Nicholson's death was premeditated murder.

"They walked around the house," she said, referring to the shooters. "I want him to get the maximum sentence he can get."

Another family member told Nadolski that there were 20 bullet holes in the front door alone. She said she counted every one of them.

Tina Nicholson also has a granddaughter she never lived to see. Family members said the girl is the spitting image of her grandmother.

When it was his turn, Jamar Nicholson, Tina Nicholson's son, stood before Nadolski but choked up as he tried to speak about his mother. He walked away, his hands on his head, his face contorted in grief.

Moments later, he came back, telling Nadolski and Cheeseboro that he didn't understand why Cheeseboro opened fire on his mother's home. He told Nadolski that he wanted Cheeseboro to get the maximum sentence. He noted Cheeseboro had himself been shot and was in a wheelchair.

"I wish you would have died when they shot your ass," he said.