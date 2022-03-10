 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Multiple sex abuse charges filed against Davidson County man
A Davidson County man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of having sex with a juvenile girl last year, authorities said Thursday.

Shane Michael Stone

Shane Michael Stone, 22, of Lacy Helper Road is charged one count of statutory sex offense and 10 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, according to arrest warrants.

Stone is accused of engaging in a sexual act with a girl who was 15 or younger between Oct. 29, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2021, a warrant said. Stone also is accused of taking indecent liberties with the girl during the same period of time, according to other warrants.

He was being held Thursday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $500,000, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said. Stone is scheduled to appear March 21 in Davidson District Court.

Investigators received a report on Dec. 27 of a possible sex offense, the sheriff's office said. A juvenile victim disclosed sexual abuse to a forensic interviewer at the Dragonfly House Children's Advocacy Center in Mocksville.

Investigators then spoke to Stone, and they later charged him with the offenses, the sheriff's office said.

