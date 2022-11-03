 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Multiple sex-offense charges filed against Davidson County man

A Davidson County man is facing multiple sex charges after investigators searched a home near Lexington, authorities said Thursday.

Jacob Leonard, 23, is charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of secret peeping, Lexington police said. 

Leonard was being held Thursday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $510,000, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said. Leonard is scheduled to appear Jan. 23 in Davidson District Court.

Lexington police and Davidson County sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant Thursday at a home on Allred Road, police said. Officers then arrested Leonard.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call Lexington police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400. 

336-727-7299

