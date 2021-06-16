 Skip to main content
Multiple shots fired at Skyline Village Apartments in Winston-Salem from two vehicles
Multiple shots fired at Skyline Village Apartments in Winston-Salem from two vehicles

Someone fired multiple gunshots Wednesday evening at Skyline Village Apartments in Winston-Salem from two vehicles, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The incident happened shortly before 6:40 p.m. on Timlic Avenue in the apartment complex, police Lt. Jason Collins said. Several 911 callers reported that they heard 6 to 20 shots being fired, Collins said.

Wednesday's incident is not related to an earlier shooting on June 11 when Tristen Leecole Gadberry, 22, was found with a gunshot wound at 1500 Bruce St. Gadberry later died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Winston-Salem police said.

Justin Lee Bankins, 20, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with Gadberry's death, police said. 

The White House says it is monitoring developments in San Jose, California after an employee opened fire at a rail yard serving Silicon Valley, killing eight people before ending his own life.

