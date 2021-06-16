Multiple shots fired at Skyline Village Apartments in Winston-Salem from two vehicles

Someone fired multiple gunshots Wednesday evening at Skyline Village Apartments in Winston-Salem from two vehicles, authorities said. No injuries were reported.
The incident happened shortly before 6:40 p.m. on Timlic Avenue in the apartment complex, police Lt. Jason Collins said. Several 911 callers reported that they heard 6 to 20 shots being fired, Collins said.
Wednesday's incident is not related to an earlier shooting on June 11 when Tristen Leecole Gadberry, 22, was found with a gunshot wound at 1500 Bruce St. Gadberry later died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Winston-Salem police said.
Justin Lee Bankins, 20, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with Gadberry's death, police said.
John Hinton
