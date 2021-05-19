Murder charge in deadly drive-by in Winston-Salem. The victim was killed the second time gunmen targeted his home.

Winston-Salem police arrested a man Tuesday night in connection with a shooting death last month, authorities said Wednesday.

Charli Sanchez-Lopez, 22, is charged with murder in the death of Demar Marquis Floyd, police said. Sanchez-Lopez was being held Wednesday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.

Floyd, 27, was shot shortly before 9:15 p.m. April 10 in the 2000 block of North Cherry Street, police said. Gunmen drove by Floyd's home in the 2000 block of North Cherry Street and opened fire, police said. Floyd was struck while he was on his front porch.

Officers and emergency medical technicians attempted life-saving measures, but Floyd was pronounced dead at the scene, police said

At the time of the shooting, several children were inside the house, but they were uninjured, police said. Bullets also struck two other homes, but no one else was hurt.

It was the second time Floyd had been shot in front of his house. But he survived a March 26 shooting.

On that day, Floyd was at his house just before 8:30 p.m. when gunmen drove by the house and opened fire, police said.

Floyd was struck in the torso and was treated at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, police said.