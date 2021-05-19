 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Murder charge in deadly drive-by in Winston-Salem. The victim was killed the second time gunmen targeted his home.
1 comment
breaking top story

Murder charge in deadly drive-by in Winston-Salem. The victim was killed the second time gunmen targeted his home.

{{featured_button_text}}

Winston-Salem police arrested a man Tuesday night in connection with a shooting death last month, authorities said Wednesday.

Charli Sanchez-Lopez, 22, is charged with murder in the death of Demar Marquis Floyd, police said. Sanchez-Lopez was being held Wednesday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.

Floyd, 27, was shot shortly before 9:15 p.m. April 10 in the 2000 block of North Cherry Street, police said. Gunmen drove by Floyd's home in the 2000 block of North Cherry Street and opened fire, police said. Floyd was struck while he was on his front porch.

Officers and emergency medical technicians attempted life-saving measures, but Floyd was pronounced dead at the scene, police said

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At the time of the shooting, several children were inside the house, but they were uninjured, police said. Bullets also struck two other homes, but no one else was hurt.

It was the second time Floyd had been shot in front of his house. But he survived a March 26 shooting.

On that day, Floyd was at his house just before 8:30 p.m. when gunmen drove by the house and opened fire, police said.

Floyd was struck in the torso and was treated at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, police said.

At that time, Floyd couldn't provide investigators with any further information, and no witnesses could describe the vehicle.

The two shootings are connected, police said, but they provided no further information.

Charli Sanchez-Lopez

Sanchez-Lopez

 WSPD

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

1 comment

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gaza children bearing the brunt in conflict

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Prosecutors: Kernersville resident helped plan U.S. Capitol attack
Crime

Prosecutors: Kernersville resident helped plan U.S. Capitol attack

Charles Donohoe, Kernersville resident and president of Piedmont chapter of the Proud Boys, played a pivotal role in planning U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, according to court documents filed by federal prosecutors. Donohoe, they said, was part of a small group of Proud Boys members charged with organizing the Jan. 6 event and messages on Telegram indicate that Donohoe was familiar with that plan. Donohoe is appealing the decision to keep him detained while awaiting trial. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News