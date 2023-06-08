A Winston-Salem man has been sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty last week of robbing and killing another man, authorities said Thursday.

Damond Craig Roosevelt Hudson, 22, was convicted last Friday of second-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon in connection with the death of Blake Louis Warren in November 2021, the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office said.

Judge Richard Gottlieb of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Hudson to serve 13 years and one month to 16 years and nine months in prison, the district attorney’s office said.

Gottlieb imposed Hudson’s sentence after Warren’s parents shared their pain and grief for the loss of their son in Hudson’s court hearing, the district attorney’s office said.

On Nov. 1, 2021, Hudson scheduled a meeting with Warren to buy marijuana from him, the district attorney’s office said. Hudson directed Warren to a vacant apartment and told him what time to arrive at that location.

When Warren got there, he was shot three times in the back, and had his phone stolen from him, the district attorney’s office said. Emergency medical technicians pronounced Warren dead at the scene.

Neighbors heard gunshots, but no one saw the shooting.

Warren, who lived on Winster Drive off University Parkway, was found dead Nov. 2 outside an apartment complex off Griffith Road, Winston-Salem police said.

Hudson was accused of stealing an Apple iPhone 12 and car keys valued at $1,100 from Warren after threatening Warren with a handgun and then killing him, according to arrest warrants.

An investigator determined that Hudson changed his phone number shortly before the shooting, the district attorney’s office said. Hudson deleted Warren’s contact information from his phone.

Cell phone records show that Hudson made several phone calls to Warren two hours before the shooting, the district attorney’s office said. Records also show that Hudson was present at the apartment complex during the time of the shooting.

Ring doorbell camera footage showed Hudson arriving at a nearby apartment a few minutes later, the district attorney’s office said. The week before the shooting, Hudson had set up a meeting to buy a gun from Warren, but Hudson never showed up.

Hudson admitted to investigators he had made the plans to meet Warren and that Hudson was present at the shooting, the district attorney’s office said.