Murder, robbery charges in connection with home invasion and shooting in Winston-Salem
A Winston-Salem man faces murder and robbery charges in connection with last month's shooting death of another man, authorities said Tuesday.

Dejunte Dequan Moore, 21, of Burke Village Lane is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and burglary in the Dec. 27 death of Robert Pedro Singletary, 41, of Louise Road, Winston-Salem police said.

Moore was being held Tuesday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Moore on Tuesday on Brownsboro Road in Winston-Salem.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Dec. 27, police went to a reported shooting inside a home on the 1100 block of Louise Road. Officers then found Singletary suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Despite life-saving efforts by officers, city firefighters and emergency medical technicians, Singletary was pronounced dead at the scene.

Before the shooting, several suspects forced their way into the home, and held the occupants at gunpoint with the intention of robbing them, police said.

One suspect then shot Singletary, police said.

Investigators said they later identified Moore as one of the suspects.

Anyone with information about this case can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is also on Facebook.

Dejunte Dequan Moore

