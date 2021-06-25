Murder/suicide investigation underway in Yadkin County

The Yadkin County Sheriff's Office is investigating two shootings Friday as a murder/suicide case.

Sheriff's deputies received a report at 11:17 a.m. of a domestic incident at 1028 Eliza Lane in the Enon community in the county's eastern section, the sheriff's office said. Reports indicated that there were shots fired and that someone had fled the scene.

While deputes were responding to that incident, another report came into Yadkin's 911 communication center that there was a gunshot victim in a cornfield off Flint Hill Road near Old Highway 421, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies went to both locations and found Monti Trashawn Jarrett, 24, on Eliza Lane with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the sheriff's office said. Jarrett was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies on Flint Hill Road found a vehicle occupied by Kerra Shawniece Hauser, 22, who had multiple gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office said.

Hauser was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, where Hauser was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office is treating these incidents as a murder/suicide case, and there are no other immediate or ongoing threats to the Yadkin County community, the sheriff's office said.

