Murder/suicide investigation underway in Yadkin County
alert top story

The Yadkin County Sheriff's Office is investigating two shootings Friday as a murder/suicide case.

Sheriff's deputies received a report at 11:17 a.m. of a domestic incident at 1028 Eliza Lane in the Enon community in the county's eastern section, the sheriff's office said. Reports indicated that there were shots fired and that someone had fled the scene.

While deputes were responding to that incident, another report came into Yadkin's 911 communication center that there was a gunshot victim in a cornfield off Flint Hill Road near Old Highway 421, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies went to both locations and found Monti Trashawn Jarrett, 24, on Eliza Lane with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the sheriff's office said. Jarrett was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies on Flint Hill Road found a vehicle occupied by Kerra Shawniece Hauser, 22, who had multiple gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office said.

Hauser was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, where Hauser was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office is treating these incidents as a murder/suicide case, and there are no other immediate or ongoing threats to the Yadkin County community, the sheriff's office said. 

Winston-Salem man serving life for killing 2-year-old is appealing murder conviction.
Winston-Salem man serving life for killing 2-year-old is appealing murder conviction.

Charles Thomas Stacks is serving a life sentence for murdering a 2-year-old boy who was found with bruises all over his body and bite marks. He argues that a judge should have declared a mistrial because one of the jurors had filled out an application to volunteer for a child-advocacy program. He also argues that a prosecutor misstated the law and the judge failed to correct that error to the jury. 

