N.C. appellate court to review Winston-Salem man's case alleging Forsyth prosecutors illegally removed Black jurors.

The N.C. Court of Appeals will hear an appeal from a Winston-Salem man who claims Forsyth County prosecutors intentionally and illegally removed two Black jurors from his murder trial, according to an order filed Thursday.

The case is unique in two ways. First, Henry Jerome White's case remains the only one in North Carolina history where an appellate court ruled that race played a significant role in jury selection. The conviction was nonetheless upheld because at the time, courts said race had to be the sole factor, not just a significant factor. Under today's legal standard, a conviction can be overturned if race is proven to be a significant factor.

Secondly, the trial prosecutor, David Spence, said in court that he dismissed two jurors because they were both "Black females," before offering several non-racial reasons during a hearing where Spence had to offer specific reasons for removing the jurors, according to court records.