N.C. Court of Appeals rules in favor of Winston-Salem Journal and media coalition in fight over records in John Neville's death.

The N.C. Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that Forsyth County prosecutors had no legal authority to have records sealed about the death of John Neville in December 2019.

The decision was a victory for a media coalition that includes the Winston-Salem Journal that had sought the records that were given to the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which was investigating the cause of Neville's death.

Neville, 56, of Greensboro, died Dec. 4, 2019, three days after prosecutors and a federal lawsuit allege the detention officers — Lt. Lavette Maria Williams, Cpl. Edward Joseph Roussel, Officer Sarah Elizabeth Poole, Officer Antonio Woodley Jr. and Officer Bryan Stamper — and nurse Michelle Heughins ignored Neville's medical distress and had him pinned in a prone restraint in a cell at the Forsyth County Jail for nearly an hour. Over the course of three minutes, Neville said "I can't breathe" at least 28 times while he was in a "hog tie" position on his stomach on a blue mattress in the narrow cell, according to video recordings.

Neville's death prompted protests and a 49-day occupation of Bailey Park that was led by Triad Abolition Project.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. did not publicly acknowledge Neville's death for six months until the Winston-Salem Journal asked questions about it on June 26, 2020. In July 2020, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced that the detention officers and Heughins would face involuntary manslaughter charges.

However, a Forsyth County grand jury declined to indict the detention officers with involuntary manslaughter last month. Heughins was indicted for involuntary manslaughter, and the charge is now pending in Forsyth Superior Court.

The state appellate court ruled unanimously that the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office had no authority to seek a temporary restraining order to prevent the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services from releasing records that the News & Observer had requested. A media coalition, including the Winston-Salem Journal, later joined the News & Observer's public-records request.

The state health agency had emailed Assistant District Attorney Elisabeth Dresel on Jan. 28, 2021 that it would turn over records that the media coalition had sought. Dresel filed an objection and a request for a temporary restraining order on Jan. 29, 2021. That same day, Judge David Hall granted the temporary restraining order and scheduled a hearing about it on Feb. 8, 2021.

Attorneys for the media coalition were not notified in advance about the temporary restraining order or about the Feb. 8, 2021 hearing. Neither was counsel for the state health agency.

After the hearing, Hall concluded that the records were public record because they were turned over to the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and dismissed the temporary restraining order. The Forsyth County District Attorney's Office filed an appeal with the N.C. Court of Appeals.

The court ruled that the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office "failed to follow the requirements of the Rules of Civil Procedure in filing its Objection and Request for Temporary Protective Order." It also found that "no authority exists to provide the trial court jurisdiction over the relief sought by the District Attorney."

"We're glad that the court recognized the several procedural deficiencies with the DA's special proceedings and subsequent appeal," said Mike Tadych, attorney for the media coalition. He said the court of appeals recognized that the "state's public records law is in the hands of the people and not the government."

The media coalition filed a lawsuit against DHHS in Wake Superior Court for the records. That lawsuit is still pending.

It was not immediately clear if the N.C. Attorney General's Office, which represented Forsyth County prosecutors, will seek an appeal of the state appellate court's ruling to the N.C. Supreme Court.

