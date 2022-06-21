N.C. Court of Appeals upholds murder conviction of Winston-Salem man convicted of killing two-year-old Jaxson Swain

The N.C. Court of Appeals upheld on Tuesday the conviction of a Winston-Salem man serving a life sentence for the brutal murder of 2-year-old Jaxson Swain.

Charles Edward Stacks, 36, was convicted by a Forsyth County jury in April 2019 of first-degree murder; felony child abuse, inflicting serious bodily injury, and possession of heroin. Stacks faced a potential death sentence, but the jury recommended Stacks serve a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, the only other sentence available for a defendant convicted of first-degree murder.

Stacks appealed his conviction, claiming that the trial judge, Stuart Albright, should have declared a mistrial after a juror started applying for a volunteer position with a child-advocacy group. Stacks also argued that Albright should have made clear that a prosecutor misstated the law when she said in closing arguments that the presumption of innocence for Stacks disappeared once a prosecution witness finished testifying.

In an unanimous decision Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the N.C. Court of Appeals rejected those arguments and ruled that there was no error in Stacks' 2019 trial. Lisa Miles, Stacks' appellate attorney, could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

During the trial, Forsyth County prosecutors alleged that on Aug. 16, 2015, Charles Stacks was alone at 5450 Grubbs St., a house they described as a drug den, taking care of Jaxson. Jaxson, his 7-year-old sister, Bella Swain, and their mother, Candace Swain, had been staying at the house the first two weeks of August 2015. Charles Stacks and Candace Swain were friends, and prosecutors said she was hooked on heroin and working as a prostitute to support her drug habit. Charles Stacks, they said, was her drug dealer and her pimp.

Charles Stacks lived at the house with his wife, Megin Stacks, and their four children. Prosecutors said Charles Stacks had abused Jaxson during the child's time at the house, including whipping him with a belt, burning him with cigarettes on his back and biting him. They also said Stacks placed a rubber band on Jaxson's penis, causing it to swell and become red, to prevent Jaxson from urinating on himself.

During the trial, Joshua Justice, a convicted felon whose cell was next to Stacks in 2015 in the Forsyth County Jail, testified that Stacks confessed to grabbing Jaxson by the waist and slamming the boy, who weighed a little more than 30 pounds, several times on a surface. Charles Stacks told Justice that he had become "demon-possessed." Stacks also admitted to biting the child's arm in a jail phone call to Megin Stacks, who is still facing pending charges of accessory after the fact to felony child abuse. She is accused of cleaning up the crime scene, putting a diaper on Jaxson and telling her children not to cooperate with law-enforcement officers and investigators with the Forsyth County Department of Social Services.

Jaxson had to have emergency surgery to remove part of his skull to relieve brain swelling and he died three days later on Aug. 19, 2015, at Brenner's Children's Hospital. An autopsy report said Jaxson died from bleeding on the brain caused by blunt-force trauma.

Chief Judge Lisa Stroud, who wrote the majority opinion, said that Albright "properly inquired into a question regarding a juror raised after the guilty verdict and did not err by not declaring a mistrial.

Stroud said there would have been no argument for a mistrial, even if his trial attorneys had raised it, because Stacks "has not demonstrated error on the part of the trial court or his counsel, and he has not demonstrated prejudice."

Stroud also rejected arguments that the prosecutor's closing argument was improper or that the trial judge failed to appropriately instruct the jury. Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Martin said in closing arguments that Stacks' "presumption of innocence disappeared the minute Dr. (Daniel) Couture stepped off that witness stand..."

Couture, a neurosurgeon at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, testified that he had to remove part of Jaxson' brain and that if Jaxson had lived, he would have had significant cognitive damage.

Stroud said it was clear from the context of Martin's closing argument that prosecutors had proven Stacks' guilt, not that Stacks never had a presumption of innocence. She also said that Albright appropriately instructed the jury about the presumption of innocence.

