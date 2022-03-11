N.C. Supreme Court upholds conviction in Jonesville police officer's 1996 murder.

Oldroyd was supposed to be in a getaway truck in a nearby parking lot. If the plan had gone as scheduled, Sica and Whittaker would have robbed the diner, ditched the stolen truck and met back up with Oldroyd to get away.

Instead, Martin stopped Sica and Whittaker on Interstate 77 and asked both men to step out of the truck. Martin then proceeded to search the vehicle, including a bag that contained masks the two men were going to wear for the robbery.

Sica pulled out a gun and fired nine times. Five of the bullets struck Martin in the head and a sixth one grazed his head. Martin died at the scene.

Martin's murder would remain unsolved for 16 years.

In 2012, Sica, Oldroyd and Whittaker were arrested and charged in Martin's murder. Sica was convicted in March 2014 of first-degree murder and other charges and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He died in 2016 of autoerotic asphyxiation, according to an autopsy report.

Oldroyd and Whittaker both pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in 2014. Whittaker is currently serving a maximum of 17 years and seven months in prison.

Because the N.C. Court of Appeals' decision was divided, Yadkin County prosecutors had the right to seek an appeal with the N.C. Supreme Court, which is what they did.

