N.C. Supreme Court will decide whether to uphold murder convictions of Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens. They were convicted of killing Irish businessman Jason Corbett.

Prosecutors with the N.C. Attorney General's Office are representing the Davidson County District Attorney's Office and have appealed to the N.C. Supreme Court. They are asking the court to uphold the convictions.

During the trial, Davidson County prosecutors alleged that Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens used a concrete paving brick and a baseball bat to brutally beat Jason to death in the early morning hours of Aug. 2, 2015. Deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office found Jason Corbett's body lying in the bedroom of the house he shared with Molly Corbett and his two children from his first marriage.

Martens and Molly Corbett claimed self-defense. At trial, Martens testified that he and his wife, Sharon, visited their daughter that weekend and were spending the night in a basement bedroom. Early that morning, Martens said he heard noise, grabbed the baseball bat that he had planned to give to Jason Corbett's son, went upstairs and found Jason choking Molly. He said that Jason threatened to kill him and Molly, and that began a life-and-death struggle resulting ultimately in Jason's death.

Prosecutors have argued that overwhelming evidence existed that countered the claims of self-defense. During the trial, a medical examiner testified that Jason Corbett's skull had been crushed and that he had been struck in the head at least 12 times.