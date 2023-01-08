N.C. Supreme Court will hear next month a death-row claim that Forsyth prosecutors used a training document to make up reasons to remove potential Black jurors.

The N.C. Supreme Court will consider next month the case of a death-row inmate who alleges that Forsyth County prosecutors used a training document to make up non-racial reasons to remove potential Black jurors in his trial.

Russell William Tucker, 56, is on death row after a jury convicted him in February 1996 of first-degree murder in the death of Maurice Travone Williams. Prosecutors alleged that Tucker fatally shot Williams, a security guard at a Kmart store on University Parkway, on Dec. 8, 1994. Williams was shot in the chest after authorities said Tucker walked out of the Kmart store. Williams believed Tucker had stolen clothes.

Tucker's attorneys, Elizabeth Hambourger and Mark Pickett, filed a petition with the N.C. Supreme Court, asking the court to review a decision by Judge Stuart Albright of Forsyth Superior Court. Albright rejected Tucker's recent appeal.

The N.C. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in the case on Feb. 8. It will issue a decision later this year.

"We know that the problems of race discrimination in jury selection is a long-standing problem and one that continues into the present day," Hambourger said Thursday. "This is an example of a case where the evidence that discrimination occurred is really clear."

Central to the claims Tucker is making is a 1986 U.S. Supreme Court decision called Batson V. Kentucky, which prohibited racial discrimination in jury selection. In criminal cases, prosecutors and defense attorneys have a certain number of peremptory challenges that they can use to remove a juror without stating a reason. But if criminal defense attorneys suspect that prosecutors are using race to get ride of potential jurors, they can make a challenge based on the U.S. Supreme Court case.

A judge would then offer prosecutors a chance to provide a race-neutral reason for why they got rid of a particular juror.

That's what happened in Tucker's case, when a Forsyth County prosecutor used peremptory challenges to remove five potential Black jurors. Tucker's attorneys challenged the removals but a judge accepted prosecutors' non-racial reasons.

But Hambourger and Pickett say Assistant District Attorney Rob Lang wasn't giving his true reasons for removing the Black jurors. Instead, he was using specific language he got from a training document he obtained several months before the trial called "Batson Justifications: Juror Negatives."

Hambourger and Pickett said Lang and Assistant District Attorney David Spence pulled specific language from the training document to come up with ready-made, non-racial reasons that were often based on racist stereotypes of Black people to get rid of Black jurors. For example, Thomas Smalls, a married Black man with children who had lived in Forsyth County for years, was removed as a potential juror. When asked why, Lang cited Smalls' body language and inappropriate responses to prosecutors' questions. Hambourger and Pickett said "body language" and "inappropriate responses" came directly from the Batson training document.

"If he's giving false reasons (for removing a Black juror), the conclusion you have to reach next is that his real reason was race and he was using this pre-prepared list to hide that fact from the court," Hambourger said Wednesday.

Another Black juror, Debra Banner, was struck because she was not registered to vote and did not have "sufficient stake in the community," even though she had lived in Forsyth County all her life. She also was married and had children. Those reasons were not based on the Batson document but were indicative of racial bias, Hambourger and Pickett argued.

They also argued that a statistical study of North Carolina capital cases done by two Michigan State University law professors provides ample proof of a pattern of racial discrimination and bolsters Tucker's claims. According to the study, Forsyth County prosecutors were 2.25 times more likely to strike Black potential jurors than non-Black jurors.

State prosecutors with the N.C. Attorney General's Office have denied the allegations. Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill has previously said he cannot comment on pending litigation. Spence, a prosecutor in Carteret, Craven and Pamlico counties, and Lang, an assistant U.S. attorney, have both previously declined to comment.

In court papers, Hambourger and Pickett have argued that Lang and Spence have used similar strategies in at least two other murder cases — Robbie Lyons, who was executed in 2003 for killing a store clerk, and Henry Jerome White, whose murder conviction was vacated last year. Prosecutors had accused White of fatally shooting a Winston-Salem man during a robbery at an auto paint and repair shop.

In those cases, they said, Lang and Spence provided non-racial reasons for removing Black jurors that didn't apply to white jurors. In Lyons' case, Lang struck five out of eight Black and Hispanic people from serving on the jury, or 62%. He struck eight out of 38 white potential jurors, or 21%.

White's case was unique because the N.C. Court of Appeals found that Spence discriminated against potential Black jurors. That wasn't enough to overturn White's conviction because at the time, criminal defendants had to prove prosecutors excluded Black people from juries solely due to race. Since that time, the law has changed.

Last May, a judge overturned White's murder conviction based on a joint motion saying that his trial attorney represented White so poorly that his constitutional rights were violated. In exchange, White pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was released with time served.

State prosecutors have argued in court papers that race was not a factor in jury selection in Tucker's case and that the training document was meant only to remind prosecutors across North Carolina that they are not to use race.

Yet, Hambourger said, Tucker's case shows prosecutors using the exact language from the training document.

"It's not just that they use reasons that sound like...it is really verbatim off the cheat sheet," she said.