Nathan Tabor indicted on felony extortion charges. Former Forsyth Republican chairman accused of making threats to a sheriff, police chief

  • 0

Nathan Tabor, a former Forsyth County Republican chairman, has been indicted on numerous charges, including most recently on allegations that he tried to extort the Brunswick County sheriff and the police chief of Ocean Isle Police Department. 

It appears from court records that Tabor, 48, was indicted last week on two counts of felony extortion in Brunswick County. He is also facing other felony charges, including four counts of larceny of motor-vehicle parts, possession of cocaine, larceny of a motor vehicle, conspiracy to obtain property by false pretenses, conspiring to commit larceny and breaking and entering. 

Assistant District Attorney Chris Thomas said Monday that a grand jury has indicted Tabor on all the felony charges he faces. That sends all of his felony charges into Brunswick Superior Court, where either a trial date will be set or a plea arrangement will be negotiated. Thomas said several misdemeanor drug charges have been dismissed.

The only other charge that Tabor faces is in Forsyth County. He is charged with misdemeanor cyberstalking based on allegations that Tabor harassed his former pastor. Tabor is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on that charge on April 18. 

He is currently being held in the Brunswick County Jail on a $500,000 bond. 

Tabor served as chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012. He also ran unsuccessfully for several political offices, including the 6th Congressional District seat.

Over the last several months, Tabor has faced criminal charges in three different counties. But in December, a Catawba County prosecutor dismissed a cyberstalking charge against Tabor, citing insufficient evidence in court papers. 

He faces numerous charges in Brunswick County related to allegations that he stole a $6,000 golf cart, catalytic converters, a construction trailer and other items. He also faces charges that he conspired with another man, Kevin Norris, to steal the 2017 golf car and then sell it. 

The extortion charges are connected to allegations that Tabor threatened and communicated a threat on Nov. 10, 2021 to Ken Bellamy, the police chief of the Ocean Isle Beach Police Department, "with the intent wrongfully to obtain immunity sought by releasing false information." Arrest warrants said Tabor did the same thing to Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram V on Dec. 14, 2021, the day before he was arrested. The warrants did not provide any details about what false information Tabor was allegedly threatening to release or what kind of immunity Tabor was trying to obtain.

The day before his arrest, Tabor sent two emails to the Winston-Salem Journal that were addressed to Ingram. There are a number of recipients listed on the email, including Ingram, Bellamy and one of Tabor's listed attorneys, Adrian Iapalucci. 

In the emails, he threatens to sue Ingram. He also calls Ingram a "PIECE OF S***" and claims Ingram offered Tabor some sort of plea deal.

Tabor also has previously said he is innocent of all criminal charges and that he will be acquitted of all the charges. 

John Nathan Tabor

Tabor

 Photo courtesy of the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

