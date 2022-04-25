Nathaniel Cauthen declares innocence in 2002 murder of Chris Paul's grandfather, Nathaniel Jones.

Nathaniel Cauthen, who is serving a life sentence for the 2002 murder of NBA star Chris Paul's grandfather, testified Monday he has always claimed innocence, despite giving what he says was a false confession after hours of interrogation in a Winston-Salem police interview room.

Asked when he first declared his innocence in court, Cauthen replied, "The day I had my first preliminary hearing." At the time, Cauthen was 15.

About two years later, Cauthen, now 35, and his brother, Rayshawn Banner, would be convicted of first-degree murder in Nathaniel Jones' death and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. That was changed to life in prison but with the possibility of parole after a hearing a few years ago, based on U.S. Supreme Court rulings saying that people convicted as juveniles cannot be given a life-without-parole sentence.

Three other men were also convicted of murder as teenagers in the Nov. 15, 2002, murder of Jones — Christopher Bryant, Jermal Tolliver and Dorrell Brayboy. Brayboy was stabbed to death at a parking lot of a Food Lion on New Walkertown Road on Aug. 28, 2019.

Banner, Bryant, Tolliver and Cauthen are fighting to prove their innocence at a hearing that started last week. The N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission voted that there was sufficient evidence the men might be innocent after a five-day hearing in Raleigh in March 2020. The next step is the current hearing by a panel of three superior court judges to determine if the men should be exonerated.

Cauthen is the second of the four men to take the stand. Last week, Tolliver testified.

Like Tolliver, Cauthen testified that he had nothing to do with Jones' death and that the confession he gave Winston-Salem police detectives was a lie.

He told the judges that he has spent the last 20 years and six months incarcerated for a crime he didn't commit.

"I've been waiting to explain myself for 20 years," he said under cross-examination from Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Martin.

Jones, 61, was brutally attacked in his carport on Nov. 15, 2002 just after he had gotten home from work. He owned a gas station on New Walkertown Road and he was likely attacked as he was getting his mail and putting groceries away. Winston-Salem police found Jones lying on his stomach with his hands bound behind his back with black tape. Black tape was wrapped around his mouth, and he had been beaten. An autopsy report said he died from arrhythmia brought on by the stress of the attack and blunt-force trauma.

It would be four days before Winston-Salem police turned their focus on the teenagers, starting with a call from Arlene Tolliver, Jermal Tolliver’s mother, who told police that her son had been acting strangely ever since Jones’ death. She told police she thought her son knew something about Jones’ murder. Winston-Salem police then brought Jermal Tolliver, who testified this week, into the police station, and he mentioned the people he hung around with on Nov. 15, 2002 — Banner, Bryant, Brayboy, Cauthen and Black. All of them were separately brought to the police station.

Cauthen testified that Winston-Salem police forced him into making a false confession and that detectives threatened him with the death penalty. The other three men have said they also were threatened with the death penalty. Bryant has said that a detective pointed to a place on his arm and told him that would be where the needle for lethal injection would go.

Under questioning from his attorney, Julie Boyer, Cauthen said all of his previous interactions with law-enforcement had resulted in him going home. He said he did steal bicycles from people's yards and steal things such as clothes from stores.

Martin insinuated with her questions that Cauthen had gotten into more serious trouble, including an incident where Winston-Salem police officers found Cauthen behind the wheel of his mother's car. Martin also mentioned another incident five days before Jones was killed where a man said five teenagers assaulted him at a gas station. Cauthen was questioned about it, but the man never proceeded with prosecution.

Martin, through her questions, argued that Winston-Salem police didn't coerce Cauthen and treated him fairly well. She asked Cauthen whether the room he was in was overheated or whether the room was so cold that there were icicles.

Cauthen said no.

She then asked whether Winston-Salem police beat him and left him with any bruises or scars. Again, Cauthen said no.

Attorneys for the men have not argued that the men were physically abused, but they have alleged that police officers used deceptive techniques, including lying about evidence and threatening them with the death penalty, to coerce false statements. Juveniles cannot get the death penalty.

Hayley Cleary, an expert in juvenile false confessions, testified last week that telling teenagers that they could get the death penalty if they don't cooperate is a highly coercive technique to use.

Julie Bridenstine, a staff attorney with the Innocence Inquiry Commission and a lead investigator in the case, testified Monday about an interview she conducted with Brayboy in 2018, a year before he was killed.

Brayboy said in his interview that Winston-Salem police told him to say his role in Jones' murder was as a lookout. He was told that if he just said that, he could go home.

Under cross-examination, Bridenstine said that Brayboy said police didn't threaten him with the death penalty in his interview with her. But he had previously said police threatened him with lethal injection at a suppression hearing just before his trial.

Assistant District Attorney James Dornfried used part of his cross-examination of Bridenstine to play five audio clips of prison phone calls between former Houston Chronicle reporter Hunter Atkins and Cauthen. Atkins had collected documents and interviewed all five men for an article about the case that he never published.

A key witness in the case, Jessicah Black, whose testimony in two trials placed all five men at the crime scene, recanted to Atkins first and then later in interviews with Commission staff, the Winston-Salem Police Department, at the commission hearing in March 2020 and at the hearing on Friday and Monday.

Dornfried asked Bridenstine about discrepancies between what Cauthen said in those calls and what he told commission staff and commission members. One point that was later picked up by Martin had to do with a statement Cauthen made about whether former Winston-Salem police detective Mike Rowe threw a tape recorder during his interrogation.

Martin insisted that the call proved that Cauthen had lied about that detail. Cauthen said he didn't and insisted that Rowe did throw the tape recorder across the table out of frustration that Cauthen would not admit involvement in Jones' death.

Martin also questioned Cauthen about other statements he made in calls with his mother saying that he wanted to sue the city of Winston-Salem for $200 million.

She asked Cauthen if his mother told him to get therapy to better his chances at getting a larger settlement.

"I (already) get therapy," he said. "I tried to commit suicide."

The hearing will likely continue through the rest of this week. In order for the men to be exonerated, the decision by the three judges has to be unanimous.

