NC Dems demand investigation of Forsyth DA Jim O'Neill. Party claims he made false statements about AG Josh Stein.

The N.C. Democratic Party wants the Wake County District Attorney's Office to open a criminal investigation into statements that Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill made during his 2020 race to unseat N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein.

The party claims that O'Neill, a Republican, violated a state law prohibiting false and derogatory statements that could hurt a candidate's chances at getting elected. O'Neill narrowly lost to Stein in the general election in 2020.

Wake County prosecutors have been pursuing potential criminal charges against Stein, a Democrat, for what O'Neill claims was a false and defamatory political ad that aired in 2020. O'Neill said the ad falsely pegged him as responsible for 1,500 untested rape kits being held at law-enforcement agencies in Forsyth County. O'Neill is currently running against retired judge Denise Hartsfield for a fourth term as Forsyth County district attorney.

The Democratic Party's demand comes a day after U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles refused to block a state law underpinning the Wake County District Attorney's Office criminal investigation into Stein's political ad.

At the center of the whole dispute is a rarely-used 1931 law that prohibits people from circulating or publishing false and derogatory statements that could hurt a candidate's chances of getting elected or nominated for political office. Stein's campaign had filed a federal lawsuit last month, asking a federal judge to declare the state law unconstitutional and a violation of First Amendment rights to free speech. Stein's campaign has filed a notice to appeal Eagles' decision to the Fourth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals and has asked Eagles to issue a temporary order preventing Wake County prosecutors from going forward with any criminal charges.

"Judge Eagles' reversal yesterday makes clear that (Wake) District Attorney (Lorrin) Freeman should apply equal protection under the law and open an investigation into Jim O'Neill's repeated efforts to spread knowingly false and derogatory reports against Attorney General Stein with the intent to hurt his re-election campaign," Kate Frauenfelder, a spokeswoman for the N.C. Democratic Party, said in a statement.

While Stein's campaign contends that the state law is unconstitutional, the N.C. Democratic Party said that if the law is going to be used, then it should be used against O'Neill, too. John R. Wallace, an attorney for the N.C. Democratic Party, sent a letter to Freeman on Wednesday, asking for a criminal investigation. Wallace alleges that during the 2020 campaign, O'Neill made false and derogatory reports that were intended to "adversely affect the chances of Attorney General Josh Stein's re-election."

"The North Carolina Democratic Party requests your prompt and thorough investigation and prosecution of Mr. O'Neill for having made those reports," Wallace wrote in his letter.

Freeman said in a statement that her office would be barred from pursuing criminal charges in less than 30 days due to a two-year statute of limitations, and an investigation would involve a lengthy process of interviewing witnesses and collecting records. She said the N.C. Democratic Party can file a complaint with the State Board of Elections. Freeman has previously recused herself from the investigation into Stein and assigned the case to one of her senior prosecutors, David Saacks.

O'Neill did not immediately return a message seeking comment Wednesday.

In the letter, Wallace outlines a series of statements O'Neill made in interviews to media and public statements that Wallace alleges were demonstrably false. That includes a statement O'Neill made on Sept. 8, 2020 at Piedmont Triad International Airport, where former president Donald Trump held a rally. According to the letter, O'Neill called Stein a "radical, left-wing liberal" and said that Stein spends every day trying to figure out how to sue Trump, including over a border wall Trump had claimed he wanted to build to keep out undocumented immigrants. O'Neill said that 85 percent of the heroin comes into the United States across the southern borders.

"Mr. O'Neill's derogatory remarks are false for a number of objective reasons," Wallace said. "First, Attorney General Stein never sued President Trump over the funding of a wall at the United States' southern border. Second, Attorney General Stein did not sue Donald Trump every single day. Further, Mr. O'Neill's remarks regarding the importation of illegal drugs on the southern border were clearly designed to create the impression that Attorney General Stein's actions contributed to the flow of illegal drugs across the border."

Wallace alleges that O'Neill made numerous false statements about Stein's handling of untested rape kits. O'Neill said repeatedly that Stein had allowed rape kits to remain untested in the State Crime Lab, when those rape kits were in the custody of various law-enforcement agencies across the state, Wallace alleged.

Neither the N.C. Democratic Party nor Stein's campaign ever filed a complaint with the State Board of Elections over O'Neill's statements. They also did not ask for a criminal investigation.

Until now.

Wallace said that was because the party believed the state law was unconstitutional.

"However, in light of the United States District Court's recent denial of the Stein Campaign's request for a preliminary injunction and your office's advocacy in favor of the statute's constitutionality, the Party has determined it is timely to file this complaint with you," Wallace said in the letter.

O'Neill filed his complaint with the State Board of Elections over Stein's ad on Sept. 29, 2020. He also sought a criminal investigation.

Both the State Board of Elections and investigators with the State Bureau of Investigation interviewed Stein, a woman named Juliette who alleged in the ad that O'Neill ignored untested rape kits and members of Stein's campaign staff. William D. Marsh, an SBI agent, said in a sworn statement that he had uncovered evidence that Stein's campaign ad was false and that Stein and his staff should have known it was false when it aired.

On July 25, Wake County prosecutors were planning to go to the grand jury to obtain what is known as a presentment. Joseph Zeszotarski, an attorney for Freeman, told Eagles on July 25 that prosecutors wanted the grand jury to determine if there was enough evidence for prosecutors to later come back to seek an indictment. Eagles issued a temporary order that day blocking enforcement of the state law and preventing prosecutors from pursuing criminal charges.

Then on Tuesday, she reversed herself after a hearing last week, concluding that the state law was constitutional and was narrowly tailored to criminalize false and defamatory speech.

In a statement late Wednesday afternoon, Stein said the ad was not false.

"This situation continues to be bizarre," he said. "The ad was true — O'Neill failed to lead on testing the old rape kits in Forsyth County. And the voters deserved to be informed about the differences between how my opponent and I handled this critical public safety issue, particularly given the many falsehoods he said about my work on ending the backlog."