Nearly $1.6M in drugs seized from house in Kernersville

A Kernersville man faces drug offenses and other charges after investigators seized methamphetamines and heroin valued at about $1.6 million, authorities said Friday.

Florencio Hernandez Aguirre, 23, has been arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in meth, two counts of trafficking in heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver controlled substances and possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, the Forsyth County Drug Task Force said in a statement.

State and federal investigators executed a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of Raven Ridge Road in Kernersville, the task force said. Investigators seized 1.77 pounds of heroin valued at $200,712, 12.39 pounds of meth valued $1.4 million, $1,350 in cash and drug paraphernalia, the task force said.

The task force consists of Forsyth County sheriff's deputies, Kernersville police and Winston-Salem police.

Anyone with information about this case or illegal drug activity in Forsyth County can call the task force at 336-728-3910, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Anonymous text tips, photos and videos can be made to the task force at 336-920-8477.

