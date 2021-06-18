 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nearly $1.6M in drugs seized from house in Kernersville
0 Comments
alert top story

Nearly $1.6M in drugs seized from house in Kernersville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Kernersville man faces drug offenses and other charges after investigators seized methamphetamines and heroin valued at about $1.6 million, authorities said Friday.

Florencio Hernandez Aguirre, 23, has been arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in meth, two counts of trafficking in heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver controlled substances and possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, the Forsyth County Drug Task Force said in a statement.

From alcohol to cigarettes, most adults have tried some form of recreational drug. Fewer people have experimented with prescription medication for recreational reasons, but certain areas of the country are experiencing a serious problem with opioid addiction. Other drugs like cocaine and LSD, are used sporadically among adults in the U.S.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

State and federal investigators executed a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of Raven Ridge Road in Kernersville, the task force said. Investigators seized 1.77 pounds of heroin valued at $200,712, 12.39 pounds of meth valued $1.4 million, $1,350 in cash and drug paraphernalia, the task force said.

The task force consists of Forsyth County sheriff's deputies, Kernersville police and Winston-Salem police.

Anyone with information about this case or illegal drug activity in Forsyth County can call the task force at 336-728-3910, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Anonymous text tips, photos and videos can be made to the task force at 336-920-8477. 

Aguirre Florencio Hernandez

Florencio Hernandez Aguirre, 23, has been arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in meth, two counts of trafficking in heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver controlled substances and possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, the Forsyth County Drug Task Force said in a statement.

 Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Body camera shows violence against cops on Jan. 6

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News