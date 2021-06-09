Nearly 15 years ago, Samuel Flippen was executed for stepdaughter's death. Now, girl's father wants answers about his daughter's death.

At the time, John Hutton had joint custody of Britnie and had planned to pick her up on the morning of Feb. 12, 1994, so that she could spend that weekend with him. Gibson got up around 8 a.m. that morning.

Britnie was already awake, according to court documents. Flippen was still asleep. Gibson woke up Flippen and left the trailer to go to work around 9:30 a.m. Forty-one minutes later, Flippen called 911, saying that Britnie had fallen from a chair and was having trouble breathing. She was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where she died at 10:51 a.m. on Feb. 12, 1994.

Flippen said Britnie had fallen from an 18-inch chair, but an autopsy showed Britnie had blunt-force injuries all over her body, including abdomen, head, back, right forearm and right thigh. Those bruises were fresh and could have been inflicted up to eight to 12 hours before Britnie died. Britnie's pancreas was cut in half and there were lacerations on her liver. The medical examiner, Dr. Donald Jason, concluded that Britnie was punched with such force to cause the injuries to her pancreas and liver. She died of internal bleeding. He said that the injuries to her organs occurred approximately up to one hour before her death, court papers said.