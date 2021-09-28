Neighbor, cousin remember Winston-Salem homicide victim. Two teens have been charged in her death

A Winston-Salem woman lived at her home for 13 years before she was killed in a burglary that happened Saturday, according to court and local property records.
Michele Ruth Lowder, 45, of Tipperary Lane in the city's western section was killed sometime between Saturday and Monday, according to arrest warrants.
Tyree Lashauna Mosby, 18, and an acquaintance, Alexis Olacia Knox, 19, were arrested Monday and charged with murder, kidnapping and burglary in connection with Lowder's death, according to Winston-Salem police and arrest warrants. Police said neither had a permanent address.
In addition, Mosby is wanted on an attempted homicide charge in northwestern Pennsylvania, court records show.
Mosby and Knox are accused of breaking into Lowder’s house in the 200 Tipperary Lane at 9 p.m. Sept. 25, taking Lowder hostage and robbing her of various electronics and a debit card worth about $500, according to the warrants. Lowder's vehicle was also stolen from her home, police said.
The suspects are accused of being armed with a knife, the warrants said.
Police have not said how Lowder died. An autopsy will be performed on Lowder's body Thursday at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Kira Boyd, a police spokeswoman.
Mosby and Knox appeared Tuesday in Forsyth District Court where Judge Gordon Miller advised them of what they were charged with and inquired about what they wanted to do about an attorney, according to court records. They were given court-appointed counsel. Their next court date is Oct. 14.
The two were being held Tuesday night in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, court records show.
Timothy Phillips of Winston-Salem, a neighbor of Lowder, said he met Lowder when she was mowing her yard after she moved into her home many years ago. A deed to the home dated Sept. 12, 2008 has Lowder's name on it.
"From the time I met her, she was an extremely nice woman," Phillips said. "I don't understand why anyone would do that to her. She didn't deserve that."
Phillips routinely saw Lowder about 8:10 a.m. every weekday morning as she left for work, Phillips said.
"She's been a girl who stayed to herself," Phillips said.
Lowder's body was found after she failed to show up for work, but Phillips said he didn't know where she was employed. However, a computer search showed that Lowder once worked at the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.
Katie Hall, a spokeswoman for the Arts Council, acknowledged that Lowder was an employee at the organization in 2009. None of the organization's current staff worked with Lowder, Hall said.
"We are sorry to hear about the tragic news of Ms. Lowder," Hall said.
Officers called Lowder’s family Monday night about her death. That’s when her cousin, Alanda Strutz, heard the news.
“It’s a lot to process,” Strutz told WGHP/FOX8, the Winston-Salem Journal's news-gathering partner. "It makes you grateful for the time you did get to spend, but sad and angry all at the same time."
Strutz said she will remember her cousin as someone who was encouraging and kind.
"She was so wonderful, she was so kind and compassionate and caring, and we spent summers together growing up," Strutz said. "She loved the beach, she loved her family very much, I never ever heard a mean thing come from her.'
The last time Strutz saw her cousin was in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the television station reported.
"Fugitives from another state would not be a contact of hers," Strutz said. "It really unfortunately does just seem to be random, she just happened to be in a house in the wrong place when they needed a vehicle."
Details emerged Tuesday about the criminal charges that Mosby is facing in Sharon, Penn., a city 75 miles northwest of Pittsburgh.
Police there have been looking for Mosby since mid-June after Mosby was accused of shooting another man.
Mosby is charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault in the shooting of Jamel R. Allen, 23, of Sharon, according to a Sharon police criminal complaint.
District Judge Dennis Songer of Mercer County, Penn. issued a warrant for Mosby's arrest. Mosby was considered armed and dangerous, Sharon police said.
Sharon police responded at 9:49 p.m. June 11 to the 100 block of North Irvine Avenue in Sharon for a report of gunshots, the complaint said.
When officers arrived, they found Allen with gunshot wounds. Allen was taken to a Sharon-area hospital.
According to a criminal complaint, an investigator said Allen was coherent and alert despite wounds from multiple gunshot wounds to his face and upper body.
Police said Allen told them that a person with the Facebook name of "Otop Saito" shot him, the complaint said. Allen said he did not know the shooter's actual identity.
Allen said he spoke with Otop Saito over Facebook Messenger and they made arrangements to meet at Allen's home.
When Allen and Mosby entered the home, Mosby pistol-whipped Allen, knocking him down, Allen said in the complaint. Allen said Mosby shot at him, and continued to shoot at him as he ran from the house.
Allen's family told detectives that they heard Otop Saito was Mosby, the newspaper reported. Allen then identified to police that Mosby had shot him.
Journal reporter Michael Hewlett contributed to this story.