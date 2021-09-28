Neighbor, cousin remember Winston-Salem homicide victim. Two teens have been charged in her death

“It’s a lot to process,” Strutz told WGHP/FOX8, the Winston-Salem Journal's news-gathering partner. "It makes you grateful for the time you did get to spend, but sad and angry all at the same time."

Strutz said she will remember her cousin as someone who was encouraging and kind.

"She was so wonderful, she was so kind and compassionate and caring, and we spent summers together growing up," Strutz said. "She loved the beach, she loved her family very much, I never ever heard a mean thing come from her.'

The last time Strutz saw her cousin was in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the television station reported.

"Fugitives from another state would not be a contact of hers," Strutz said. "It really unfortunately does just seem to be random, she just happened to be in a house in the wrong place when they needed a vehicle."

Details emerged Tuesday about the criminal charges that Mosby is facing in Sharon, Penn., a city 75 miles northwest of Pittsburgh.

Police there have been looking for Mosby since mid-June after Mosby was accused of shooting another man.