Neighborhoods in Clemmons and Winston-Salem experience grief and shock in response to deaths

Grief and shock alternated in two Forsyth County neighborhoods on Tuesday as family members, friends and acquaintances struggled to process the deaths of a shooting suspect’s mother and grandmother on Monday.
William Scott, charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer after an exchange of gunfire with police ending at Hanes Park on Monday, is under investigation for the deaths of his mother, Kim Scott, in Clemmons and his maternal grandmother, Glenda S. Corriher, at her home in Winston-Salem.
Their bodies were discovered Monday evening when police and sheriff’s office investigators began checking the places where William Scott had lived.
Neighbors said William Scott had been living for about a year with Corriher at the condominium she owned in Tabor View townhouses off Polo Road.
Michelle Petrillo, who lives in another condominium unit nearby, said she saw Corriher taking out the recycling on Monday, just hours before the police say Scott fired dozens of shots into the North Point Boulevard police station, sparking a cross-town car chase that ended at Hanes Park.
Petrillo thinks she may have been one of the last people to see Corriher alive. Corriher was remarkably upbeat when she talked with her out on the parking lot, where a wooden fence encloses the trash and recycling bins in the lot.
“I saw her at lunchtime when we were taking out the garbage out at the same time,” Petrillo said. Corriher greeted Petrillo with a loud and jovial “Hey!” Petrillo thought that she had never seen her neighbor so happy.
“The next thing I know, she was dead,” Petrillo said. She had seen Corriher around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.
Pastor: Faith sustained mother
People in the neighborhood described Corriher as a sweet woman who did a lot around the complex to help people. She would go around trimming the rose bushes that grow around the condos, and would rinse off some of the cars that belonged to her neighbors and parked near her own car. People said Corriher grew up on a farm and loved plants.
Kim Scott, Corriher’s daughter, had a flair for decorating and put that talent to use in her business, Homestaging by Kim, said the Rev. Steve Corts, her pastor at Center Grove Church. Scott helped sell vacant houses by temporarily furnishing them to give the best appeal to potential buyers. Her husband Andrew is a real estate agent and broker.
Corts and the Scotts have been next-door neighbors for many years in the Waterford subdivision off Peace Haven Road in Clemmons.
“She was very creative,” Corts said. And as the family struggled with their son William’s mental health issues over many years, he said, Kim Scott’s faith “is what has sustained her again and again and again.”
Corts said Kim Scott hadn’t been to church for a while because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that she had gone to church this past Sunday.
“They were one of the kindest, sweetest couples I have ever known,” Corts said. “They were as close a neighbor as any neighbor we had. She had friends all over the community.”
Since Monday, people have been leaving caring messages for the family on a web page for Waterford. Corts described the family members as struggling with their grief over all that had happened.
“She made a lifetime investment in other people,” Corts said. “She did that for all of her sons. That was just a character quality of hers.”
Emily Miller, another Waterford resident, said she didn’t know Kim Scott personally, but said she felt “surprise, shock and a deep grief” nonetheless because of what had happened.
“It is mind-boggling, and you want to be able to fix a problem,” Miller said. “It makes you realize that we have to look out for each other.”
Miller said she also felt badly for law enforcement officers who had to tackle the Monday crimes after a spate of weekend homicides.
Another Waterford neighbor, one who did not want to be identified, said he was a fairly recent homeowner who didn’t know the Scotts well, but called them “super nice people.”
“It is not the kind of thing that you would expect to happen right around the corner,” the man said.
Grandmother a 'really sweet lady'
In Tabor View in Winston-Salem, resident Vicki Martin said she often dined with Corriher until the COVID-19 pandemic reduced their encounters to greetings from a distance. Martin and Corriher were on the homeowners association board together, and they became friends. Martin said she never got to know William Scott because of the pandemic.
Corriher was a “good neighbor,” Martin said.
“She had her own car, and she took me to the doctor for cataract surgery,” Martin said. “I thought her grandson was staying with her to help her with the pandemic. I only met him enough to say, ‘Hi, how are you doing?’"
Martin said police initially told her that Corriher’s grandson had “hurt” her, but later returned and told her that Corriher had died in what police were now describing as a homicide.
“She was a really sweet lady,” Martin said. “I woke up this morning thinking, ‘Is this a dream?’ Thursday was the last time that I had seen her. My niece and her granddaughter used to play together.”
She saw nothing out of the ordinary around Corriher’s condo, Martin said.
“I don’t understand what happened,” she said.
Looking back on that encounter with Corriher on Monday morning, Petrillo said it was unusual for Corriher to be taking out the garbage. The grandson usually did that, she said, showing anger in the way he would slam the lid on the bin.
“I did not like the kid,” she said. “He was very strange.”
Jared Hunter, who lives in one of the condominiums with his wife and infant child, said his wife was at home Monday afternoon when she saw someone wearing tactical gear out back.
“She ran into the baby’s room, and they hid in the closet,” Hunter said.
It turned out that the person in tactical gear was one of many police officers who showed up shortly before 6 p.m., according to Petrillo, who began recording the activity on her phone.
Police were going door-to-door and telling people to “shelter in place,” neighbors said. Petrillo’s video shows police officers walking toward Corriher’s condominium with firearms in their hands.
“The first sign was when I heard banging on the door and the doorbell rang,” she said. Police said “you need to hunker down and shelter in place. A little while later, they said it was all clear.”
Hunter remembered Corriher as the woman who welcomed him into the neighborhood, which he described as one lived in mostly by retired people.
“It is very quiet and very peaceful — up until yesterday,” he said.
336-727-7369