Neighborhoods in Clemmons and Winston-Salem experience grief and shock in response to deaths

“I don’t understand what happened,” she said.

Looking back on that encounter with Corriher on Monday morning, Petrillo said it was unusual for Corriher to be taking out the garbage. The grandson usually did that, she said, showing anger in the way he would slam the lid on the bin.

“I did not like the kid,” she said. “He was very strange.”

Jared Hunter, who lives in one of the condominiums with his wife and infant child, said his wife was at home Monday afternoon when she saw someone wearing tactical gear out back.

“She ran into the baby’s room, and they hid in the closet,” Hunter said.

It turned out that the person in tactical gear was one of many police officers who showed up shortly before 6 p.m., according to Petrillo, who began recording the activity on her phone.

Police were going door-to-door and telling people to “shelter in place,” neighbors said. Petrillo’s video shows police officers walking toward Corriher’s condominium with firearms in their hands.

“The first sign was when I heard banging on the door and the doorbell rang,” she said. Police said “you need to hunker down and shelter in place. A little while later, they said it was all clear.”