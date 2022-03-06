New book by former Journal reporter explores Darryl Hunt's life after exoneration.

When Darryl Hunt killed himself in March 2016, it came as a shock to many people. In the more than 10 years since his exoneration in the 1984 murder of Deborah Sykes, Hunt had become a heroic figure, a man who fought valiantly for years to prove his innocence.
And when he won his freedom, Hunt dedicated his life to advocating for people like him who were wronged by the criminal justice system. His efforts led to the now-repealed Racial Justice Act in 2009 that allowed death-row inmates to challenge their sentences based on allegations of racial bias. And because of his case, the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission was established, one of the only ones of its kind in the country.
But Hunt struggled. The 19 years he spent in prison for a crime he didn’t commit left deep psychological scars that never healed.
Phoebe Zerwick, associate professor and director of the journalism program at Wake Forest University, has written a new book, “Beyond Innocence: The Life Sentence of Darryl Hunt,” that explores Hunt’s life, his journey to exoneration and the trauma he continued to deal with after he was released from prison. Zerwick, a former columnist, reporter and editor at the Winston-Salem Journal, will speak about her book at 7 p.m. March 8 at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St.
Zerwick first wrote about Hunt in a 2003 eight-part series that the Winston-Salem Journal published called “Murder, Race, Justice: The State V. Darryl Hunt.” The series outlined numerous problems with the police investigation and the prosecution. For example, none of the eyewitnesses got a good look at the perpetrator and ended up telling police what they wanted to hear. One witness, Thomas Murphy, spent time with then-Detective Jim Daulton, riding around in a car trying to see if they could find the man that Murphy said he saw attacking Sykes.
Winston-Salem police also failed to thoroughly investigate other suspects and ignored similarities to a Feb. 2, 1985 rape at what was then known as Integon. Regina Lane identified Williard Brown, the man who DNA evidence eventually proved raped and murdered Sykes six months earlier, as the man who had raped her and slashed her face 12 times. She told police that she saw similarities between her attack and that of Sykes, but as Zerwick outlines in her book, Lane was effectively silenced because police already had a suspect in Hunt.
Hunt was released from prison in December 2003, after DNA evidence helped identify Brown as a suspect and Brown confessed that he alone raped and killed Sykes, a 25-year-old copy editor at the city’s afternoon newspaper, The Sentinel. Hunt was officially exonerated in February 2004.
But the psychological damage was done and the scars left behind were overwhelming.
“It was really his death that prompted me to look into what happened,” Zerwick said recently. “It was clear that when he died, that something was going on internally that all of us who knew him casually didn’t recognize. He had come out of prison a heroic figure. He achieved so many things as an advocate for justice. He did so much for people coming out of prison.”
In the months after Hunt was found with a gunshot wound in his torso on March 13, 2016, Zerwick tried to track down what Hunt was doing in the last few days of his life. That investigation resulted in a self-published first-person account called “The Last Days of Darryl Hunt,” which contended that Hunt was addicted to drugs and that he lied to his friends about suffering from prostate and stomach cancer to cover up his drug use.
The book expands on those findings and uses Hunt’s journal entries, now archived at Wake Forest University School of Law, to explore Hunt’s innermost feelings about what happened to him.
Publicly, Hunt was quiet, graceful and persistent in lobbying for changes in the criminal justice system. He was passionate about helping ex-felons acclimate to life once they were released. He founded the Darryl Hunt Project for Freedom and Justice.
But privately, the weight of trauma caused Hunt’s life to collapse. His marriage to April Hunt was failing. He was broke. And his addiction was crippling him.
There were glimpses of how his 19 years in prison affected him. Hunt told the Winston-Salem Journal in 2014 that every day he would go to an ATM at a nearby bank because he knew his picture would be taken. He would have a ready alibi if the police ever picked him up. When he was first released, he had a hard time opening doors. Prison had taught him to expect doors to open automatically.
But the depth of his pain wasn’t widely known, Zerwick said.
When a wrongfully-convicted person is exonerated, it is a joyous time. That was no different for Hunt.
“We have this sense that our justice system has finally worked,” Zerwick said. “The fact is that we don’t really ever reckon with the deep damage done to someone ...You get out as a middle-aged person and how do you build a life when half of your life gets taken away from you.”
The book includes for the first time details from Hunt’s time in prison. He was moved numerous times from one prison to another across North Carolina. He also spent months in solitary confinement.
Hunt received constant death threats both from inmates and guards. Added to that, Hunt dealt with the stress of fighting to overturn his murder conviction in the death of Sykes and having to fight, successfully, a murder charge connected to the death of Arthur Wilson, who was killed after leaving an illegal drink house. In 1994, new DNA evidence excluded him as the man who raped Sykes.
He and his advocates, including Larry Little, the late Rev. Carlton Eversley, the Rev. John Mendez, and his attorney, Mark Rabil, thought this would mean Hunt’s freedom. But the N.C. Supreme Court refused to overturn the conviction.
“One of the things I tried to do with this book is look at the whole series of events from his point of view,” Zerwick said.
She talked to as many people as she could, including April Hunt, with whom he rekindled a relationship after their marriage failed. She also had access to journal entries Hunt wrote over the years as well as letters people wrote to Hunt.
Zerwick said that the innocence movement is beginning to wrestle with how to help people who are exonerated cope with the trauma, hiring social workers. But innocence projects across the country are severely underfunded.
The hard thing is many people think Hunt getting out of prison was a happy ending but had no idea that there would be all of these other challenges, Zerwick said. She compared the experiences of Hunt and others who are wrongfully-convicted to veterans coming back home from war.
“They’ve survived the war and now they’re home and safe and (you think) they’re going to be OK and they’re not,” she said.
