New book by former Journal reporter explores Darryl Hunt's life after exoneration.

Winston-Salem police also failed to thoroughly investigate other suspects and ignored similarities to a Feb. 2, 1985 rape at what was then known as Integon. Regina Lane identified Williard Brown, the man who DNA evidence eventually proved raped and murdered Sykes six months earlier, as the man who had raped her and slashed her face 12 times. She told police that she saw similarities between her attack and that of Sykes, but as Zerwick outlines in her book, Lane was effectively silenced because police already had a suspect in Hunt.

Hunt was released from prison in December 2003, after DNA evidence helped identify Brown as a suspect and Brown confessed that he alone raped and killed Sykes, a 25-year-old copy editor at the city’s afternoon newspaper, The Sentinel. Hunt was officially exonerated in February 2004.

But the psychological damage was done and the scars left behind were overwhelming.

“It was really his death that prompted me to look into what happened,” Zerwick said recently. “It was clear that when he died, that something was going on internally that all of us who knew him casually didn’t recognize. He had come out of prison a heroic figure. He achieved so many things as an advocate for justice. He did so much for people coming out of prison.”