New court opens Monday for people whose cases are in Forsyth District Court for the first time

Starting Monday, people who have District Court cases scheduled for the first time will be directed to a new court that will advise them of their right to counsel, according to a news release from Chief District Judge Lisa Menefee.

The ADVISE court will be held just inside the Main Street entrance of the Forsyth County Hall of Justice. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only a certain number of people will be allowed in for the ADVISE court at a time. People will have to wait at least 6 feet apart outside until they are let into the building.

People should dress warmly and avoid bringing small children as they wait outdoors. The wait time could be significant, according to the news release. Anyone entering the Hall of Justice must wear a face mask.

People who have already retained an attorney do not have to come to ADVISE court.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.