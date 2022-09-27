New indictments issued against former Winston-Salem Council Member Derwin Montgomery to correct minor error. Trial date is tentatively scheduled.

A federal grand jury handed down new indictments on Monday against former Winston-Salem Council Member Derwin Montgomery to correct an error.

Montgomery, 34, faces a 15-count indictment alleging that he embezzled more than $26,000 from Bethesda Center for the Homeless between 2018 and 2020, when he was executive director. Indictments allege that Montgomery illegally charged Bethesda for a trip with a romantic partner to Cancun, Mexico, stays at luxury hotels in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and Charleston, S.C.; and expenses incurred at a strip club in Las Vegas.

Indictments also allege that Montgomery charged Bethesda for services from his media company, Upstart Media LLC. In 2018, the media company was defunct. According to court documents, Bethesda prohibited Montgomery, as executive director, from hiring his own company for services that he later charged Bethesda for. Montgomery also is accused of charging Bethesda for the use of a $54,000 GMC Yukon Denali for what he said were "shelter operations."

Federal prosecutors have not said how the criminal investigation into Montgomery started. Linda Jackson-Barnes, chairwoman of Bethesda's board, has said that she was not aware of a criminal investigation when she announced Montgomery's resignation in January 2021. Montgomery most recently worked as a governmental relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. He is currently on paid administrative leave from that organization, pending an internal investigation.

Montgomery, a pastor at First Calvary Baptist Church, denied the allegations during a live-streamed service at his church on Sept. 4. Montgomery served as Winston-Salem city council member for the East Ward from 2009 to 2018 and was appointed to replace Ed Hanes as state house representative for District 72 in the N.C. General Assembly. He also unsuccessfully ran for the 6th Congressional District.

The original indictments incorrectly described the source of the federal money that flowed through the Bethesda Center that Montgomery is accused of embezzling. The new indictments indicate the source was from the Small Business Administration.

Montgomery is out on a $10,000 unsecured bond. A trial date has been tentatively scheduled for Oct. 11.