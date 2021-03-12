New trial ordered for Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens in death of Irish businessman Jason Corbett

Associate Justice Anita Earls wrote the majority opinion. Associate Justice Philip Berger Jr. wrote the dissenting opinion, joined by Chief Justice Paul Newby and Associate Justice Tamara Barringer.

The key issues in the case all fell on the claims of self-defense made by Molly Corbett and Martens.

Martens testified during the trial, and Molly Corbett said in a statement to Davidson County sheriff's investigators that Jason Corbett choked her on the morning of Aug. 2, 2015, angered that he had been awakened from his sleep. The couple lived in a golf course community in Davidson County with Jack and Sarah, Jason's children from his first marriage. Thomas Martens and his wife, Sharon Martens, were visiting the family that weekend and were sleeping in a basement bedroom.

Martens testified that he heard noises coming from upstairs and grabbed a baseball bat that he intended to give Jack. He went to the main bedroom and said he found Jason choking his daughter. Jason wouldn't let go and threatened the lives of Martens and Molly Corbett, according to Martens. He said that began a life-and-death struggle between the three people in the bedroom, culminating in Jason Corbett being beaten to death with the baseball bat and a concrete paving stone.