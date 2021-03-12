New trial ordered for Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens in death of Irish businessman Jason Corbett

The N.C. Supreme Court ruled Friday that Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens should get a new trial in the murder of Molly Corbett's husband, Irish businessman Jason Corbett.
The court heard oral arguments in January.
Molly Corbett, 37, who was Jason's second wife, and Martens, 70, a former FBI agent and Molly's father, were convicted in 2017 of second-degree murder in Jason's death and were each sentenced to 25 years in prison. In February 2020, the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 to overturn the murder convictions after finding that the trial judge, David Lee, made a series of errors that the appellate court said denied the two defendants a fair trial.
Prosecutors with the N.C. Attorney's Office filed an appeal. The case had garnered national and international attention, with Irish journalists covering the trial. ABC's "20/20" and CBS' "48 Hours" both aired stories on the case.
The N.C. Supreme Court upheld the decision made by the N.C. Court of Appeals.
"After careful review, we agree with the majority below that the trial court committed prejudicial error in excluding evidence that went to the heart of defendants' self-defense claims," the court said in its written opinion. "The trial court's errors in excluding certain evidence deprived defendants of the full opportunity to put the jury in their position at the time they used deadly force. In turn, this deprived the jury of evidence necessary to fairly determine whether Tom and Molly used deadly force at a moment when they were actually and reasonably fearful for their lives."
Associate Justice Anita Earls wrote the majority opinion. Associate Justice Philip Berger Jr. wrote the dissenting opinion, joined by Chief Justice Paul Newby and Associate Justice Tamara Barringer.
The key issues in the case all fell on the claims of self-defense made by Molly Corbett and Martens.
Martens testified during the trial, and Molly Corbett said in a statement to Davidson County sheriff's investigators that Jason Corbett choked her on the morning of Aug. 2, 2015, angered that he had been awakened from his sleep. The couple lived in a golf course community in Davidson County with Jack and Sarah, Jason's children from his first marriage. Thomas Martens and his wife, Sharon Martens, were visiting the family that weekend and were sleeping in a basement bedroom.
Martens testified that he heard noises coming from upstairs and grabbed a baseball bat that he intended to give Jack. He went to the main bedroom and said he found Jason choking his daughter. Jason wouldn't let go and threatened the lives of Martens and Molly Corbett, according to Martens. He said that began a life-and-death struggle between the three people in the bedroom, culminating in Jason Corbett being beaten to death with the baseball bat and a concrete paving stone.
Davidson County prosecutors said that overwhelming physical evidence contradicted the self-defense claim, pointing to an autopsy report that showed Jason Corbett had been struck at least 12 times, blood-stain evidence in the bedroom and on the clothes Molly Corbett and Martens had been wearing, and testimony from paramedics and deputies at the scene.
The state Supreme Court agreed with the lower appellate court that Lee was wrong to exclude statements Jack and Sarah made to social workers with the Union County Department of Social Services and the Dragonfly House Child Advocacy Center in Mocksville. The children's statements indicated that Jason had physically and emotionally abused Molly Corbett.
Another issue was whether Lee was wrong to include some of testimony by Stuart James, a national expert on bloodstain-pattern analysis. Attorneys for Molly Corbett and Martens argued that James had failed to confirm that stains on the inside of Martens' shorts and Molly Corbett's pajama bottoms were blood.
