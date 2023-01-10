Newborn twins severely injured in the hospital are now in a foster home. Their father is charged with breaking one baby's arm, tearing ear of second baby.

Newborn twins who were allegedly injured in late December by their father in a Thomasville hospital have been released from the hospital, authorities said Tuesday.

The twins are in a licensed foster home, said Capt. Brad Saintsing of the Thomasville Police Department.

Police were dispatched at 4:42 a.m. Dec. 24 to the Thomasville Medical Center after hospital staff called to report that the twins, who were less than 48 hours old, had been seriously injured, police said.

The twin's mother was recovering in the hospital, and the father and the babies were in her room, police said. Police believe the babies were injured then.

Tristan Scott Strupe, 26, of Baxter Road is charged with two counts of felony child abuse, causing serious, according to arrest warrants.

Strupe was being held Tuesday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $65,000, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.

Strupe is accused of bruising and tearing one child's ear and fracturing the skull and breaking the upper arm of the other baby, according to the arrest warrants.

Afterward, the babies were taken to Forsyth Medical Center, where they were treated.

Strupe's attorney, Katie Hall of Lexington, declined to comment Tuesday.