Nightclub shooting in Winston-Salem injures Greensboro man, police say

A Greensboro man was shot and wounded early Saturday at a Winston-Salem nightclub on North Liberty Street, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police went to a local hospital at 4:07 a.m. after Sierras Deshan Cobb, 47, of Edith Lane previously arrived there, police said.

Cobb told officers that he had been inside Lounge 34 at 3301 N. Liberty St. when he was shot, police said.

Cobb was in stable condition Saturday at the hospital, police said.

Officers are investigating the shooting but did not release additional details.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is also on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip line at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

