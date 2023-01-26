Nine months after a Forsyth County grand jury declined to indict five detention officers in John Neville's death, it's not clear if prosecutors will seek new indictments.

It has been nine months since a Forsyth County grand jury declined to indict five former detention officers for involuntary manslaughter in the December 2019 death of John Elliott Neville, and it's not clear whether Forsyth County prosecutors will seek an indictment against them a second time.

Currently, the only person criminally charged in John Neville's death is Michelle Heughins, a nurse who worked at the Forsyth County Jail. She was indicted for involuntary manslaughter and her case is pending in Forsyth Superior Court.

Neville, 56, of Greensboro, died Dec. 4, 2019, three days after prosecutors and a federal lawsuit allege that the detention officers — Lt. Lavette Maria Williams; Cpl. Edward Joseph Roussel, Officer Sara Elizabeth Poole, Officer Antonio Woodley Jr. and Officer Christopher Bryan Stamper — and Heughins ignored Neville's medical distress. Detention officers had Neville pinned in a prone restraint in a cell for nearly an hour. Over the course of three minutes, Neville said, "I can't breathe," at least 28 times while he was in a "hog tie" position on his stomach on a blue mattress in a narrow cell, video recordings showed.

News of Neville's death in June 2020 prompted protests in Winston-Salem, resulting in 55 arrests and a 49-day occupation of Bailey Park by Triad Abolition Project.

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for a comment, but Assistant District Attorney Elisabeth Dresel, who is prosecuting Heughins, sent this statement on Jan. 18: "The State will decline to comment while there are pending charges in connection with this matter."

She said that a trial date has not yet been set for Heughins. Heughins is also the only remaining individual defendant in a federal lawsuit filed by Sean Neville, son of John Neville and the executor of John Neville's estate. Claims are also pending against Wellpath LLC, the former medical provider for the Forsyth County Jail. A $3 million settlement was reached with the detention officers, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. and Forsyth County.

Sean Neville declined to comment Tuesday.

In April 2022, O'Neill said in a statement that the grand jury process is designed to be secretive and prosecutors do not participate or appear during the private hearings. The grand jury hears evidence presented by law-enforcement officers.

"While I was disappointed in today's outcome, our prosecutors will continue to meet again with investigators and speak with the Neville family and their attorneys before deciding on any further action," O'Neill said in the statement in April of last year. "I understand that there is a great deal of interest in this case, and I ask for the continued peaceful support of this community as we gather with the Neville family in determining how we will proceed from here."

Kernersville police officers had arrested Neville on Dec. 1, 2019, on an outstanding arrest warrant for assault on a female, and Neville was taken to the Forsyth County Jail. At 3:26 a.m. on Dec. 2, 2019, Neville's cellmate notified officers that Neville had fallen from his top bunk bed. When detention officers reached him, he was shaking and sweating, with vomit on his clothes and blood around his mouth.

Neville was placed in a restraint chair and moved from his cell to a multipurpose room on another floor, where Heughins tried to check his pulse. He was moved to another cell, where officers attempted to unlock his handcuffs. One key broke, and officers tried another one, which also didn't work. They tried two different bolt cutters before the handcuffs were taken off. By that time, Neville was unresponsive.

At one point, as Neville cried for help, a detention officer told Neville to calm down, saying that if he was talking, he was breathing. That same officer, according to video, also appears to kneel on Neville's back.

An autopsy report said Neville died from a brain injury caused when his heart stopped beating and his brain was deprived of oxygen. He asphyxiated while being restrained with his arms behind his back and his legs folded.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. did not publicly acknowledge Neville's death for six months. On June 26, 2020, he provided limited information in response to questions from the Winston-Salem Journal. Two weeks later, O'Neill announced the involuntary manslaughter charges against the detention officers and Heughins.

Heughins' attorney, James P. Cooney III, has filed a number of motions, including one to dismiss the indictment and another one asking a judge to move the trial out of Forsyth. Heughins has argued that she was limited in what she could do for Neville because of policies of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, which gave detention officers tactical control over all operations within the jail.

Many of those motions are still pending.