No criminal charges in June shooting at Target. Winston-Salem police are still investigating, spokeswoman said.

No criminal charges have been filed in a June 28 incident in which a man shot one of three men he said attacked him inside Target on Hanes Mall Boulevard. No one was killed, and Winston-Salem police said the three men were part of a group against sexual predators that had lured the fourth man to Target to confront him.

Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department, said that the criminal investigation is still active.

“The Target incident remains an ongoing investigation and there are no updates at this time,” she said in the email on Tuesday.

The gunfire at Target happened on June 28, around 8:30 p.m. Police initially said that a man told authorities that he was approached by three other men inside the store and that after they started assaulting him, he pulled a gun and fired one time in an attempt to stop the assault. Dontaye Kentrell Wade, who was 25 at the time, told authorities that the three men continued to assault him after he fired the shot, took his gun and ran out of the store. Wade told police that he drove home after the assault, then went to a local hospital to be examined. Police said Wade’s injuries were minor and that he was released from the hospital after getting treated.

The incident prompted a rare late-night news conference 24 hours later from Police Chief Catrina Thompson, who urged citizens not to conduct their own investigations into online child predators. She declined to say that the news conference was directly in response to the Target shooting. But on July 3, Winston-Salem police sent out a news release with additional details that made it appear that the Target assault was the reason behind the unusual news conference.

In the news release, Winston-Salem police identified the three men alleged to have assaulted Wade as Jay Cameron Carnicom of Freemont, Ohio; Joshua Alvin Michael Mundy of Freemont, Ohio; and Jason Doane Chipps of Marion, Ohio. Carnicom and Mundy were 28 and 29, respectively, at the time of the news release, while Chipps was 37.

Police said the three men were part of a group called DAP, or Dads Against Predators, on social media. Police said the three men “lured” Wade to the Target using a social media app called Meet Up. Once Wade came inside the Target, the three men approached him and asked him why he was at the store.

Police did not say in the news release why the three men targeted Wade. Wade has not been charged with any crime.

Winston-Salem police said that one of the men was recording the interaction when Wade slapped the phone away. During the ensuing fight, Wade brandished a handgun and fired once, striking Carnicom in the lower leg.

The men took Wade’s gun, ran out of Target and got into a vehicle with Ohio tags. Around 3:13 a.m. on June 29, police got information that led them to Wade’s gun on Sunderlund Road. Then at 11 a.m. June 29, Winston-Salem police were contacted by law enforcement in Ohio that confirmed Carnicom had arrived at a hospital there. He had a gunshot wound to his leg and he was treated and released from the hospital.

An assistant chief of the Freemont Police Department told WGHP/Fox 8, the Winston-Salem Journal’s newsgathering partner, that he has dealt with DAP for years and that members have been banned from various grocery stores in the Ohio area because their meet-ups turn violent. WGHP/Fox 8 did not identify the assistant chief in the story.

Mundy told WGHP/Fox 8 that he could not go into the details but said that his group is cooperating with the investigation. Mundy told the news station that he and the two other men did not do anything wrong.

He and Carnicom also appeared on a YouTube show where they talked about the Winston-Salem incident. Both men said in the video that they were involved in the Target incident and would no longer meet inside stores or in public places.