No decision yet in fatal shooting by deputies last year. Man led deputies on mile-long chase, was a suspect in girlfriend's killing.

As in similar cases, the State Bureau of Investigation conducted an investigation into the shooting. That investigation has been completed, and the SBI turned over its report to O'Neill. O'Neill has to determine if deputies' use of force was appropriate or excessive. If he finds that the use of force was excessive, he could consider filing criminal charges.

Luffman, Mills, Nowlini and Rivera-Correa are all on active duty and have temporary assignments, the sheriff's office has said. In November, LaShanda Millner-Murphy, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said that the sheriff's office completed an internal investigation. She has not answered questions about whether any disciplinary action was taken against any of the four deputies as a result of the internal investigations.

The chase happened on March 24. At 1:50 p.m. that day, a Forsyth County sheriff's deputy saw Handy's truck near the intersection of Clemmons and Hampton roads. Handy had already been reported missing. The deputy checked the truck's license plate and then tried to pull the truck over.