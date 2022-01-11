No delay in federal lawsuit over John Neville's death, judge rules.

The case, for now, remains in Forsyth District Court, where a hearing is scheduled March 11.

There is also pending litigation on the public release of investigative files that were turned over to the N.C. Office of the Medical Examiner.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles noted that the criminal cases have been delayed due to the pandemic, which has limited court operations, and discovery that is still in process. She also said that the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office is largely responsible for scheduling criminal cases.

“The plaintiff has a strong interest in promptly learning more about the relevant facts and moving this case towards resolution, especially given the ongoing delays in the criminal proceedings,” Eagles said. “Delay increases the risk that memories will fade and relevant evidence will be lost.”

Rebecca R. Thornton, attorney for Heughins and Wellpath, did not immediately return a message Tuesday seeking comment.