No homicides in Winston-Salem in July. Officials credit increased patrols, community programs

Increased patrols by Winston-Salem police and Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies as well as community programs for young people played roles in the city experiencing no homicides in July, a police official said Wednesday.

From May 25 to July 31, police and deputies as well as state and federal law enforcement officers participated in the stepped-up patrols in the city’s neighborhoods with high rates of crime and gun violence, Assistant Police Chief Wilson Weaver said at the community meeting at the Russell Community Center.

During that period, no homicides happened in the Winston-Salem, as compared with eight homicides during the same period in 2021, Weaver said.

About 130 people attended the meeting in which Weaver and six other administrators with the Winston-Salem Police Department, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Winston-Salem, and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools discussed programs and strategies designed to reduce crime and gun violence in the city and county.

In addition, many city residents shared their views about the effectiveness of those programs and strategies to curb violent crime in the city.

The increased patrols took place over nine weeks, the first time in the history of Forsyth County that deputies have patrolled city neighborhoods in an effort to reduce crime, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said.

"I’m excited about what's happening," Kimbrough said. "I’m excited about what the future holds.

"If we continue having these conversations, we can change the narrative," Kimbrough said.

Wednesday’s meeting occurred in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of Alexander Weah, 23, being shot to death by law enforcement officers at a Clemmons convenience store last Friday. Officers were attempting to arrest Weah, a murder suspect from Charlotte, who died in an exchange of gunfire with the officers.

City police also are investigating the shooting death of Justin Reynard McCravey, 32, of Rural Hall, whose body was found in a car that crashed on Underwood Avenue Friday morning in Winston-Salem.

McCravey’s death was the city’s 19th homicide so far this year, as compared with 23 homicides during the same period in 2021, police said.

Barbara Burke, who represents the Northeast Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council, moderated Wednesday's meeting. Burke moderated a similar meeting May 25 in the Russell Community Center.

Burke said she also was pleased that there were no homicides in the city in July.

"That’s impressive to me," Burke said.

Burke then reminded the audience that city and county officials outlined programs and strategies to reduce gun violence at the May meeting.

"We didn't say we would solve the problem," Burke said.

City and county officials discussed the local programs designed to help young people improve their education, nutrition and employment opportunities while at the same time keeping them off the streets and away from guns.

Superintendent Tricia McManus of the local school district said that school officials are revising their discipline policies to help keep more students in schools and off the streets.

The revised police will change the culture with the school system, McManus said.

"Many of these teens and kids have problems finding ways to solve their conflicts," said William Royster, the director of the city’s Recreation and Parks Department.

The city's recreational programs help young people to safely resolve their problems, Royster said.

Several city residents told the panel of local governmental officials that they need to address poverty among the Winston-Salem’s poor residents to reduce crime citywide. Others said that parents and churches must guide children away from crime.

Derrick Powell of Winston-Salem said he was concerned that too many high-school athletes plays sports for their schools and then return to their neighborhoods, where they succumb to peer pressure and pick up guns.

Their coaches are more concerned about wins and losses rather than developing their players into responsible men, Powell said.

David Villada, the founder of New Life, a local grassroots organization, acknowledged that the city has programs to help local young people.

"But those who are coming to those programs are not the shooters," Villada told the audience. "The shooters are in the streets. Put the money into the streets."