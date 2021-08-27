Nuisance lawsuit settled between Liberty Street gas station and Winston-Salem.

The owner of a gas station on Liberty Street and city officials have settled a nuisance lawsuit that accused the gas station of being a threat to public safety, according to court papers.
The lawsuit has since been dismissed with prejudice, meaning that city officials cannot re-file it, and the owner and city officials have hashed out a written agreement requiring the gas station owner to do certain things, including putting up security cameras and hiring private security, as ways to reduce crime.
Separately, N.C. ABC Commission suspended the store's ABC permits in July 2020 over public safety concerns. The commission reinstated those permits in July after the gas station owner took steps to address those concerns, according to an order from the ABC Commission.
City Attorney Angela Carmon and Assistant City Attorney Lori Sykes filed the complaint on Sept. 15, 2020 in Forsyth Superior Court against East Winston Oil LLC, the owner of the Citgo gas station at 1522 N. Liberty St. Also named as defendants were beneficiaries of the property — Trulliant Federal Credit Union, Kelly Blue LLC, Shafic A. Andraos and his wife, Grace M. Andraos.
The lawsuit sought a temporary restraining order to keep the business from operating and a permanent injunction that would force the gas station to secure the property. The lawsuit also sought to force East Winston Oil LLC to forfeit its property to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education.
According to the lawsuit, Winston-Salem police responded to 452 calls for service at the gas station from Jan. 1 to Aug. 28, 2020. Those calls required police officers to spend more than 642 manhours at the gas station, the lawsuit said.
The city also accused the gas station of employing people who contributed to fights and disturbances at the gas station, which city officials said put residents in fear for their safety. On June 27, 2020, Marcus Jerome Reid, 38, was found shot to death on North Liberty Street after shots were fired at the gas station. Jermaine Lamont Webster, 30, was charged with murder in Reid's death.
Joshua Bennett and Jasmine Pitt, attorneys for East Winston Oil, filed court papers denying the allegations and they argued that the nuisance activities that the city complained about did not happen at the gas station.
Mohamed Elmahahdy, the president of East Winston Oil, and Amro Elsayed, the gas station's manager, told the Winston-Salem Journal in August 2020 that they had taken steps to reduce violent crime at the gas station, including hiring a security company. The gas station also has provided police video surveillance footage of suspects committing crimes there, mostly in the parking lot.
The agreement, executed in June, requires the gas station to not only hire private security and put up security cameras but to have bulletproof glass at the register. It requires functioning fence and "No Trespassing" signs placed on that fence and elsewhere on the property. The agreement also said that the gas station should not employ anyone who has convictions of drug-related charges, substance abuse charges or any other felony.
Employees are also required to report any criminal activity to Winston-Salem police, and the gas station must fire any employee who fails to report crime. The gas station also must consider reducing hours of operation if there is an increase of illegal activities at the gas station after midnight.
And the gas station must require ID from anyone buying alcohol and provide a quarterly report to the city about the gas station's efforts to help prosecute anyone accused of committing a crime on the property.
The lawsuit was dismissed on June 10.
Bennett said the gas station owner had already implemented some of the things in the agreement. He said his client is happy that the lawsuit has been settled.
"My client is glad that he was able to come to a resolution with the city and believes the city did a good job working with him to reach a fair and reasonable settlement of it," Bennett said. "He's going to keep working with the city to make sure the establishment stays safe."
