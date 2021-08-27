Nuisance lawsuit settled between Liberty Street gas station and Winston-Salem.

According to the lawsuit, Winston-Salem police responded to 452 calls for service at the gas station from Jan. 1 to Aug. 28, 2020. Those calls required police officers to spend more than 642 manhours at the gas station, the lawsuit said.

The city also accused the gas station of employing people who contributed to fights and disturbances at the gas station, which city officials said put residents in fear for their safety. On June 27, 2020, Marcus Jerome Reid, 38, was found shot to death on North Liberty Street after shots were fired at the gas station. Jermaine Lamont Webster, 30, was charged with murder in Reid's death.

Joshua Bennett and Jasmine Pitt, attorneys for East Winston Oil, filed court papers denying the allegations and they argued that the nuisance activities that the city complained about did not happen at the gas station.

Mohamed Elmahahdy, the president of East Winston Oil, and Amro Elsayed, the gas station's manager, told the Winston-Salem Journal in August 2020 that they had taken steps to reduce violent crime at the gas station, including hiring a security company. The gas station also has provided police video surveillance footage of suspects committing crimes there, mostly in the parking lot.