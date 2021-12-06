Nurse charged in John Neville's death seeks delay in wrongful death lawsuit

Wellpath Inc., Forsyth County's former medical provider, and a nurse charged in the death of John Neville are asking a federal judge to delay proceedings in a wrongful-death lawsuit filed against them, according to court documents filed Monday. They said the media had "conflated" Neville's death with the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd, who was killed by a white police officer.
"Moreover, local and national news articles about Mr. Neville's death conflate his death with the George Floyd, 'I can't breathe,' scenario in Minneapolis," Rebecca Thornton, the attorney for Wellpath and the nurse, Michelle Heughins, said in the motion.
Floyd's death sparked national and local protests. Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis officer, was convicted of killing Floyd and sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.
Sean Neville, John Neville's son and the executor of his estate, filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Sept. 28. The suit alleges his father's civil rights were violated when detention officers and Heughins ignored his father's medical distress and pinned him in a prone position for nearly an hour on a mattress in a cell while he yelled out 30 times that he could not breathe.
Heughins and five former detention officers -- Lt. Lavette Maria Williams, Cpl. Edward Joseph Roussel, Officer Christopher Bryan Stamper, Officer Antonio Woodley Jr., and Officer Sarah Elizabeth Poole -- are all facing charges of involuntary manslaughter. Those criminal charges are currently pending in Forsyth District Court.
Thornton said in court papers that allowing the civil lawsuit to go forward could cause prejudicial harm while Heughins awaits trial on the involuntary manslaughter charge. Both the criminal charges and the lawsuit deal with the same alleged facts, and in order to defend the lawsuit, Heughins might be forced to make incriminating statements that could be used against her in the criminal case, the attorneys said.
"The burden on Defendants in protecting their constitutional rights against self-incrimination will be onerous in the absence of a stay," Rebecca Thornton, attorney for Wellpath and Heughins, wrote in a motion filed Monday. "While certainly the Court is concerned about expeditious trial of civil cases, the Court's interest in protecting the constitutional rights of criminal defendants should outweigh those concerns under the circumstances here."
None of the criminal defendants has been indicted, which would move the case to Forsyth Superior Court, where either a trial date would be set or a plea deal would be reached.
Richard Keshian, one of the attorneys for Sean Neville, issued this statement: "While we have not fully evaluated the motion filed today, we anticipate opposing the motion, since justice has been delayed long enough for the Neville family."
John Elliott Neville, 56, of Greensboro, died at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist \on Dec. 4, 2019, mere days after he was taken into custody and brought to the Forsyth County Jail on a misdemeanor assault charge out of Guilford County. His death prompted local protests and a 49-day occupation of Bailey Park led by Triad Abolition Project.
Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. did not publicly acknowledge Neville's death for six months. On June 26, he and his agency provided limited information about Neville's death. About two weeks later, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced the involuntary manslaughter charges.
Kimbrough, Forsyth County, Heughins, Wellpath and the five former detention officers have all been named as defendants in the federal lawsuit. All but Heughins and Williams have filed written answers to the lawsuit. Heughins was scheduled to file an answer on Thursday.
Thornton also said that portions of videotapes were released publicly in July 2020. The Journal joined other news organizations in petitioning a judge to release the footage.
"Defendants Wellpath and Heughins contend that unless the civil proceedings before this Court are stayed pending the resolution of the parallel involuntary manslaughter proceedings against the above listed individual Defendants, Defendants' Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination are likely to be violated during the course (of) civil litigation proceedings," Thornton said.
Thornton said Wellpath and Heughins would be confronted with with the troublesome and unsatisfactory prospect" of having to decide whether to provide incriminating statements, answer certain questions and testify under oath.
Heughins tried to file an amicus brief supporting an appeal of a decision by Forsyth Superior Court Judge David Hall to allow release of certain investigative records held by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The Forsyth County District Attorney's Office is appealing that decision in the N.C. Court of Appeals.
The Journal is part of a coalition of news organizations that is suing the DHHS over those records.
