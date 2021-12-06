Nurse charged in John Neville's death seeks delay in wrongful death lawsuit

Thornton said in court papers that allowing the civil lawsuit to go forward could cause prejudicial harm while Heughins awaits trial on the involuntary manslaughter charge. Both the criminal charges and the lawsuit deal with the same alleged facts, and in order to defend the lawsuit, Heughins might be forced to make incriminating statements that could be used against her in the criminal case, the attorneys said.

"The burden on Defendants in protecting their constitutional rights against self-incrimination will be onerous in the absence of a stay," Rebecca Thornton, attorney for Wellpath and Heughins, wrote in a motion filed Monday. "While certainly the Court is concerned about expeditious trial of civil cases, the Court's interest in protecting the constitutional rights of criminal defendants should outweigh those concerns under the circumstances here."

None of the criminal defendants has been indicted, which would move the case to Forsyth Superior Court, where either a trial date would be set or a plea deal would be reached.

Richard Keshian, one of the attorneys for Sean Neville, issued this statement: "While we have not fully evaluated the motion filed today, we anticipate opposing the motion, since justice has been delayed long enough for the Neville family."