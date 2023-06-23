A nurse accused of killing two patients and attempting to kill a third patient told hospital officials and Winston-Salem police detectives that he had given insulin to one of the women who died and gave conflicting statements about his role in the second woman’s death, according to search warrants obtained by the Winston-Salem Journal.

The women were patients at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center when they were given fatal doses of insulin. Two of the women died; one survived.

Johnathan Howard Hayes, 48, of Ransom Road is charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Hayes is accused of giving Gwen Zelda Crawford, 60, more than 100 units of insulin on Jan. 5, 2022, according to a search warrant. Crawford died three days later.

A standard dose is about 10 units.

Hayes is also accused of giving more than 100 units of insulin to Vickie Lynne Lingerfelt, 61, on Jan. 22. Lingerfelt died on Jan. 28.

Hospital staff saved the third woman, Pamela Jean Little, 63.

Little has since died, but before her death she was able to give police a description of the male nurse who put a pill into her intravenous line, according to a search warrant. That description matched Hayes, the warrant said.

Little also said she was afraid of the male nurse because he was “sneaky,” according to the warrants.

The warrants lay out a picture of a nurse who admitted to flaunting rules, telling investigators he was “off his game” at one point. Hayes also moved from hospital to hospital around the Triad and the state, according to the warrants.

Over the course of his 20-year career, Hayes worked at Novant Health, High Point Regional Hospital, Moses Cone Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro, Iredell Memorial/Davis Regional Hospital in Statesville and Wayne Memorial Hospital in Goldsboro.

The warrants also indicate instances of violations of patients’ privacy.

Hayes sent photos of a patient’s genitalia to his wife, as well as a picture of the body of an elderly man, whom he referred to as his old friend, according to the warrants.

Hayes’ cellphone also contained images of the hospital wrist bands of 25 patients, according to the warrants.

And the warrants show that Hayes requested more insulin than any other Baptist employee over a three-month period.

Jason B. Crump of Winston-Salem, Hayes’ attorney, said that the allegations against his client are not facts.

“I don’t talk about cases that are pending publicly,” said Crump, an assistant capital defender. “Mr. Hayes is an innocent man unless he’s found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt by 12 jurors in Forsyth County.”

‘I gave it to her’

In the warrants, Hayes appears to give conflicting statements.

And he tells investigators that he would not have assisted anyone in getting to their death earlier than expected because he didn’t believe in doing that, according to a search warrant.

But, according to the warrants, Hayes had contact with all three women before they received large doses of insulin. In large doses the drug causes hypoglycemia, dangerously low glucose levels, which can lead to death.

Three days before Crawford suffered her hypoglycemic event, Hayes was her nurse, according to the warrants.

Hospital investigators learned that Hayes collected 12 dosage units of insulin for Crawford, and was seen on camera leaving a medication dispensing room with an entire vial of insulin that contained at least 100 dosage units, according to a search warrant.

Hayes later told the hospital investigators that he threw away the vial of insulin. However, Hayes said in written statement that he may have accidentally given Crawford insulin that was meant for another patient.

Hayes told police investigators Crawford was very sick and “needed to go,” a warrant said. He later told investigators that “needed to go” meant that Crawford needed to be transferred to the intensive care unit.

Hayes told detectives that though Crawford’s blood sugar levels were good, he drew up insulin for her anyway, a warrant said.

Hayes later said that it was possible that he had given Crawford the insulin he had drawn up, but he would have had to be way “off his game,” a warrant said.

Hayes said he may have made a mistake because he was working a lot because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hayes also told police detectives that he was partially responsible for administering insulin to Crawford, but he denied giving any insulin to Lingerfelt, a warrant said.

Hayes didn’t have an explanation about why he gave insulin to Crawford, and said he had never given the wrong patient medication in his 20-year career. Hayes also said he didn’t remember taking full vials of insulin from the medication room.

Lingerfelt, 60, had been diagnosed as diabetic, but hospital staff had no orders to give her insulin, the warrant said.

Lingerfelt experienced a hypoglycemic episode and was transferred to the hospital’s intensive care unit where she died.

An endocrinologist attributed Lingerfelt’s death to her receiving more than 100 dosage units of insulin.

On Jan. 22, the day Lingerfelt was given the fatal dose, Hayes accessed her medical records and he was seen on video removing a vial of insulin from a medication room, a warrant said.

Hayes documented that he administered 12 dosage units of insulin to another patient.

On April 12, 2022, detectives met with hospital employees, and they learned about Little, who was under Hayes’ care on Dec. 1, 2021.

On that day, Little suffered a hypoglycemic episode, and Hayes collected insulin for her, according to a search warrant. Hayes documented in Little’s chart that the insulin was given to her.

The hospital staff were able to save Little by getting her blood sugar back up, the warrant said. She was later moved to a nursing facility and then to her mother’s home.

On May 3, 2022, two days before her death, detectives met with Little. Little told the investigators that she was scared of a male nurse because he was sneaky. Little said she saw the male nurse two times, and then she had her attack.

Little said the male nurse put a white pill in her intravenous line, but when another nurse came into her room, the male nurse removed the pill.

Little didn’t remember the nurse’s name, but she described him as a tall man who wore glasses and had salt and pepper hair, the warrant said.

Hayes initially told police detectives that poor nursing practices, unaccounted vials of insulin and patients dropping their blood sugar would mean an investigator would suspect him.

“Jonathan stated he would not have killed somebody, and he would not have tried to kill somebody,” the warrant said.

An investigator asked Hayes what happened with Crawford and Lingerfelt, and he said, “I guess I gave it to her, that would make sense,” the warrant said.

When a detective pressed Hayes about what happened, Hayes responded, “I gave it to her,” but he didn’t say whether he was referring Crawford or Lingerfelt.

Hayes later said, “If it would make it right for these people and their families to have someone to pin it on, he could live with that,” according to a warrant.

Hayes later said he was confessing because of all of the evidence that hospital and police investigators linked him to the patients’ deaths, and “he could not confess to it if he did not do it,” the warrant said.

Hospital investigators determined that Crawford, Lingerfelt and Little received insulin injections, and Hayes was the only staff member present when those women experienced their hypoglycemic episodes, according to the warrants.

Search of his house

Hayes consented to a search of his electronic devices, and investigators found the pictures of 25 hospital patients’ wrist bands on his cell phone and other photos of hospital patients that he sent to his wife.

A medical examiner conducted autopsies on the bodies of Crawford and Lingerfelt, and determined that their deaths were homicides, the warrants said.

Investigators seized a variety of drugs at Hayes’ home, used syringes, two laptop computers, two iPads, two iPhones and a Dell desktop computer.

The seized drugs included human chorionic gonadotropin, a pregnancy hormone, Tirzepatide, which is used to improve blood-sugar control, Lidocaine, which treats irregular heartbeats and is a pain reliever, Phentermine, a drug that reduces appetite, and Metformin, which also control blood sugar levels.

They also found job applications and obituaries. The warrant doesn’t say who the obituaries were for.

Hayes was being held Thursday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

He is scheduled to appear Oct. 5 in Forsyth District Court.