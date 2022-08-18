Officer arrested on felony obstruction charge in Lexington. Police allege ‘suspicious interactions’ with inmate.

A former Lexington Police officer was charged Thursday with felony obstruction of justice based on what police said were suspicious interactions she had with an inmate at the Davidson County Jail.

Felicia Biddix was placed on paid suspension on Tuesday and she voluntarily resigned Wednesday, Lexington police said.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office made the arrest after consulting with the Davidson County District Attorney's Office.

The investigation started when command staff with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office contacted the police department's command staff about the "suspicious interactions." The police department did not provide additional details about the interactions.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office conducted a criminal investigation while the Lexington Police Department began an administrative investigation.

"Chief of Police Robby Rummage, Sheriff Richie Simmons and their respective staffs coordinated efforts to thoroughly investigate this matter from both the criminal and administrative aspects," a news release said.

Rummage made this statement: "The fact that an investigation into one of our officers reveals evidence of a criminal act and a substantial breach of the Lexington Police Department Core Values is extremely disappointing. At this point, it is the responsibility of the courts to determine if that level of evidence is sufficient to prove guilt. Felicia Biddix is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Rummage said the department will continue to investigate and will report the results to the N.C. Criminal Justice Education Training and Standards Commission, which certifies municipal police officers.

Biddix was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.