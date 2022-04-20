Officer in murder probe falsely told teen he could get death penalty

In a video clip shown at a hearing Wednesday, Winston-Salem police detective Sean Flynn is shown explaining why he told one of five teenagers he was interrogating in the murder of NBA star Chris Paul's grandfather, Nathaniel Jones, that he could get the death penalty.

"To elicit a response," he told Julie Bridenstine, a staff attorney for the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission, which was investigating the case. Bridenstine then asked Flynn why he felt the need to falsely tell a 15-year-old boy that he could face the death penalty.

Flynn again said, "To elicit a response."

When Bridenstine asked what kind of response he was seeking, Flynn said, "A truthful response."

Bridenstine asked Flynn whether he had any concerns about what the teenager, Jermal Tolliver, told him after Flynn mentioned the death penalty. Flynn said he believed Tolliver was telling the truth based on the details Tolliver provided and what Flynn and other detectives had uncovered during the investigation.

But the credibility of that police investigation and the confessions that police obtained from Tolliver and four other teenagers — Rayshawn Banner, Nathaniel Cauthen, Christopher Bryant and Dorrell Brayboy — are at the center of a hearing this week in Forsyth Superior Court. A panel of three superior court judges will determine if four of the five men (Brayboy was stabbed to death in August 2019 before he had a chance to file a claim with the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission) are innocent and should be exonerated.

Bridenstine had deposed Flynn as part of the commission's investigation into the case. The commission also deposed other Winston-Salem police officers in the case.

Flynn never included the fact that he had told Tolliver he could face the death penalty in a report. He told Bridenstine that what he said to Tolliver was part of an interrogation or interview technique. He also said he couldn't recall using that technique in another case involving juveniles.

Courts have ruled that police can lie during an interrogation.

The playing of the clip featuring Flynn is part of an argument that the men's attorneys are building that Winston-Salem police coerced false confessions after hours of interrogation and that the men were convicted of murder despite a case based on not only false confessions but weak physical evidence and the eyewitness testimony of a 16-year-old girl who has since recanted.

Jones, 61, died on Nov. 15, 2002, after he was attacked in the carport of his home at 905 Moravia St. Winston-Salem police found Jones, who owned a gas station on New Walkertown Road, lying on his stomach near his Lincoln Town Car. His hands were bound behind his back with black tape. Black tape was also wrapped around his mouth. An autopsy determined that he died from arrhythmia brought on by the stress of the attack and blunt-force trauma.

Days after his grandfather died, Chris Paul, then a standout basketball player at West Forsyth High School, scored 61 points in a game in Jones' honor. He now plays for the Phoenix Suns and is set to release a book, "Sixty-One: Life Lessons from Papa, On and Off the Court," about his relationship with Jones. He and his family have not made any public statements about the hearing this week, though the family has attended the hearing. Chris Paul's parents, Charles and Robin Paul, attended the hearing Wednesday.

Randy Weavil, a former Winston-Salem police lieutenant, was involved in the interrogations of the teenagers, who were all brought into the police department on Nov. 19, 2002. He also played a role in the investigation that led to Darryl Hunt's wrongful conviction and he was involved in another alleged wrongful conviction — Kalvin Michael Smith.

Weavil explained that there were a lot of moving parts the night of the interrogation.

"This was an organized cluster," he said in a deposition, according to a video clip played at the hearing Wednesday.

In the video, Weavil said he didn't directly interrogate the teenagers but he helped supervise the investigation and share information. Detectives were sharing information with each other and with the five teenagers they were interrogating.

"I was more of a mover of information," he said.

During an opening statement Monday, Brad Bannon, Bryant's attorney, argued that Winston-Salem police detectives held the teenagers for hours before they gave recorded confessions that were inconsistent with each other and inconsistent with the evidence. When the teenagers insisted that they had nothing to do with Jones' death, detectives accused them of lying, Bannon said.

Stan Nieves, a police detective, took Bryant's arm and showed him where a needle for lethal injection would go, Bannon said. Within minutes, Bryant began implicating himself.

Jessicah Black, the 16-year-old girl who was the state's key witness, has since recanted. In a deposition, she told commission investigators that police detectives told her she would get a life sentence if she didn't start talking. At many points, she said, she was just guessing at what detectives wanted to hear. For example, the detectives kept mentioning tape and she had no idea what color the tape was. Black said she kept listening for hints until she got the color of the tape correct.

"All I did was say what they wanted to hear so they would let me go," she said.

Cauthen broke down in tears when he saw the video clip of Black, who is expected to testify at the hearing.

Bridenstine testified Wednesday that almost no physical evidence tied the five men to the crime scene. Winston-Salem police lifted 12 fingerprints from the outside of Jones' car and none of them matched the five teenagers. None of the clothes seized from the defendants had blood on them and even though Black told police that she had driven some of the boys around after the attack, no blood was found in her car.

The commission spent $43,000 to do DNA testing and there was no identifiable DNA found on items the commission tested that matched Black and the five men, Bridenstine said.

Assistant District Attorney Ben White, in his cross-examination, insinuated that the commission is not as neutral and as independent as it claims to be. He asked Bridenstine pointed questions about how the commission does its work, including determining the witnesses called at the March 2020 commission hearing.

Bridenstine said that the commission investigators simply provide all the relevant information to commission members, regardless of whether it helps or hurts the claimants. And commission members can ask for more information or ask for witnesses to come in to testify, she said.

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill, who is running for re-election, has harshly criticized the commission, claiming that the commission is unfair and biased.

The hearing will continue through the rest of this week and likely into next week.

