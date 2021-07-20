Officer was suspended after tackling Black teen in Winston-Salem. Attorney: He was not cited for excessive force or discrimination.

A white Winston-Salem police officer shown in cellphone video tackling a Black teenage girl in November 2020 was suspended for two days, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department said Monday.
Kira Boyd, the spokeswoman for the police department, said in an email that Officer Zacharie K. Jones was suspended for two days, which was effective on May 24. The suspension followed the completion of an internal investigation into the Nov. 7, 2020 incident.
David Freedman, Jones' attorney, said Jones was not cited for excessive use of force or any allegation of racial discrimination. He was cited for not including enough detail in his report about the incident, Freedman said Tuesday. Jones was cited for other things, but Freedman declined to comment further about them, saying that the Winston-Salem Police Department would address them later this week. Freedman said Jones is back on active duty after he was suspended without pay for two days.
Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson was out of the office and unavailable for comment Tuesday, Boyd said.
Shakayla Davis-Sides was among a group of teens that Winston-Salem police stopped in November on the 3800 block of Hartford Street. The officers were investigating a break-in.
Video shot by a neighbor showed an officer, later identified as Jones, talking to three teenage girls, including Davis-Sides. Jones asked Davis-Sides her name, and Davis-Sides refused. At one point in the video, Davis-Sides moves away and then runs from Jones. Jones grabs and appears to tackle Davis-Sides in the street.
In another part of the video, a second officer is shown forcibly putting Davis-Sides' feet into a patrol vehicle and closing the door.
The Ministers Conference of Winston-Salem & Vicinity condemned Jones' actions as police brutality, and Council Member D.D. Adams decried the incident as an example of racism.
The girl's father, Earnest Anthony Sides, has said he is considering a civil lawsuit and that he wants criminal charges filed against Jones and other officers. He said his daughter, now 16, was traumatized by the incident. Sides could not be immediately reached Tuesday.
Boyd did not have immediate answers about when the internal investigation was completed and what policy or procedure Jones may have violated that led to his suspension.
On June 3, Capt. Jose Gomez of the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a request from the Winston-Salem Journal about the status of the internal investigation. He said, "As noted in my previous responses, the case is an ongoing matter and at the appropriate time, and when allowable by personnel, criminal, and juvenile law, an update will be provided."
On May 13, Assistant City Manager Damon C. Dequenne sent a memorandum to City Manager Lee Garrity about a grievance hearing involving Jones. It said that Jones had appealed the two-day suspension without pay, which was for "multiple violations during an incident combined under WSPD Rule of Conduct #24, Unsatisfactory Performance."
"Officer Jones displayed the utmost integrity, professionalism and character during the hearing," Dequenne wrote. "The records and documentation provided by the department also reflected these qualities in his performance and participation in the investigation with the Professional Standards Division."
Dequenne said that Jones "readily acknowledged his mistakes and shortcomings regarding several of the violations and took proactive steps to seek out assistance to improve his skills in those areas to better serve the department and our community." He later said that Jones showed "steadfast devotion to duty" in how he handled the situation and "brought great credit upon himself and the department."
