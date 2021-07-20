Officer was suspended after tackling Black teen in Winston-Salem. Attorney: He was not cited for excessive force or discrimination.

Earnest Sides Jr., the father of 15-year-old girl who was tackled by Winston-Salem police, talks about how police treated his daughter.

A white Winston-Salem police officer shown in cellphone video tackling a Black teenage girl in November 2020 was suspended for two days, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department said Monday.

Kira Boyd, the spokeswoman for the police department, said in an email that Officer Zacharie K. Jones was suspended for two days, which was effective on May 24. The suspension followed the completion of an internal investigation into the Nov. 7, 2020 incident.

David Freedman, Jones' attorney, said Jones was not cited for excessive use of force or any allegation of racial discrimination. He was cited for not including enough detail in his report about the incident, Freedman said Tuesday. Jones was cited for other things, but Freedman declined to comment further about them, saying that the Winston-Salem Police Department would address them later this week. Freedman said Jones is back on active duty after he was suspended without pay for two days.

Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson was out of the office and unavailable for comment Tuesday, Boyd said.

Shakayla Davis-Sides was among a group of teens that Winston-Salem police stopped in November on the 3800 block of Hartford Street. The officers were investigating a break-in.