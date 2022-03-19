 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Officers find 100 spent shell casings in the road after man shot and wounded in Winston-Salem

A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Friday night at 2500 Green Oaks Court, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police were dispatched at 8:33 p.m. on a reported shooting at that location, police said. When officers arrived, they couldn't find any shooting victims, but they did find more than 100 spent shell casings in the road.

Several unoccupied vehicles also had been struck by gunfire, police said. Witnesses heard gunshots in the area and vehicles speeding from the area before the officers arrived.

Alfredo Albor Rivera, 24, of Fir Drive was dropped off at 9 p.m. at a local hospital, police said. Rivera was suffering from a single gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Rivera's injury was considered to be non-life-threatening, police said.

Rivera told officers that he was on Green Oaks Court visiting a friend when Rivera was struck by gunfire in the parking lot, police said. Rivera couldn't provide any information about the shooter to investigators.

The Winston-Salem Police Department's gun crime reduction unit is investigating the incident, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem police.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

