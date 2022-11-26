One dead, two injured in three shootings in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem police are investigating three separate shootings that happened Friday, including one that left a man dead.

Police Lt. Jeffrey Thompson declined to comment about the homicide case. No arrests have been made in the other two shootings, Thompson said.

Officers responded at 1:07 p.m. Friday to a reported shooting in the 600 block of Allen Street, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Montre Donnell Richardson, 46, suffering from multiple gunshots in his upper torso, police said.

Richardson, who had no permanent address, was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Richardson’s next of kin have been notified of his death, police said. Detectives are investigating the shooting, which occurred in the city’s southeastern section.

Richardson's death is the city's 33rd homicide so far this year, as compared to 36 homicides in 2021, police said.

In another incident, a Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded in a drive-by shooting in the city's northeastern section, police said.

Officers responded at 7:02 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 3700 block of Hemlock Drive, police said. While they were going to the scene, officers learned that the victim had been taken to a local hospital.

Police later found Lewis Darrell King Jr., 20, of Glenn Avenue at the hospital being treated for a gunshot wound to his finger, police said.

King was standing inside a home on Hemlock Drive when vehicle drove by the house and someone fired a gun into it, police said.

A bullet struck King in his finger, police said. Officers determined that the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.

A third local man was shot Friday night in the city’s southwestern section, police said.

Officers responded at 10:26 p.m. to a reported shooting at the Extended Stay America Suites at 1995 Hampton Inn Court, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Talmadge Alphonzo Jones, 53, of Springwood Circle who had been was shot twice, police said.

Jones was shot during a fight with someone he knew, police said. Jones was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his serious injuries.

A man who was fighting with Jones remained at the scene and cooperated with the officers, police said.

No charges have been filed in this case, Thompson said.

"Due to the ongoing investigation, no additional information is available to be released at this time," police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.